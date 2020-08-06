President Weah Dismisses EPA Director Blama

NEWS REPORTER 12 hours ago

The President of Liberia, H.E. George Manneh Weah has dismissed with immediate effect Mr. Nathaniel Blama, Executive Director of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

Mr. Blama who was recently reinstated by the President, was dismissed on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 for acts of fraud.

Mr. Blama on March 7,2020 unilaterally signed a US$20 million contract without the signatures of the ministers of Justice and Finance contrary to law and established governmental principles and procedures.

Investigation conducted by the Ministry of Justice established that Mr. Blama did not adhere to legal requirements, standards procedures regarding the selling of the Government of Liberia assets.

Meanwhile, President Weah has warned he will not entertain any unscrupulous behavior of any government officials. The President reiterated his zero-tolerance stance against corruption.

Mr. Randall M. Dobayou, Deputy Executive Director of EPA will act as head of the entity pending the appointment of an Executive Director.

Next Post

Agriculture Investment Advocacy in G/Bassa County Champions By: Lawrence T. Hoff

Thu Aug 6 , 2020
Share this... Facebook Google+ Twitter email Linkedin Pinterest The sustainable Development approach preached by President Weah during His State of the Nation Address has begun resonating as Grand Bassa Legislative Caucus Chair, Rep. Thomas Alexander Goshua calls for a robust focus of farming across the County. Rep. Goshua message was […]

You May Like

About Us

WHO WE ARE

We dedicate time, energy, resources in the people who go out for the news. We invest in the talents and potentials of the professionals. Basically, we focus on capacity building of our people so that they can be prepared for the challenges ahead. We are the light for all. We focus on the needs of our readers and bring to them new level of innovation that inspires them.

Like Us On Facebook

Facebook Pagelike Widget

Subscribe US Now