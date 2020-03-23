President Weah makes appointment in Government

MONROVIA –March 21(TNR)Liberian president, George Weah on Saturday  named a new chairman of the National Elections Commission, replacing Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, whose tenure expired this month. He made other appointments as well.

The new NEC Chairman is Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike, a Nigerian born naturalized Liberian. Others are;    Davidetta Browne Lansanah( a veteran journalist) as Co-Chairman, at the NEC, 

Cllr. Ernestine Morgan-Awar ,Commissioner, Floyd Sayor, Commissioner, Barsee Kpankpa, Commissioner and 

Josephine Kou Gaye Commissioner.

The new NEC  chairman was replaced by  Cllr. Edward K. Martin, as chairman at the Liberia Anti-Commission as its Executive Chairperson.

The president  named Cllr. Edwin Dennis, as Executive Director for the National Bureau of Concession while Mr. MacArthur Hilltop becomes the new Deputy Managing Director General/Technical Service at the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation.

Other appointments made are below;

Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI)

Minister of Agriculture:                                                                   Chair/Statutory Member

John P. Chea                                                                                  Member

Liberia Telecommunication Corporation (LITELCO) 

Minister of Post & Telecommunication                  Statutory Member

National Public Health Institute of Liberia

Dr. Mosoka Fallah                                                                        Director General

National Food Assistance Agency

Ballah Herbelt                                                                               Deputy Director/Administrator                                 

Governance Commission

George Howe                                                                                Commissioner

Liberia National Fire Service

Mark Dolo                                                                                      Deputy Director/Operations

Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications:

Joseph Mike Gonlehtuo                 

