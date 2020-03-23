President Weah makes appointment in Government

MONROVIA –March 21(TNR)Liberian president, George Weah on Saturday named a new chairman of the National Elections Commission, replacing Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, whose tenure expired this month. He made other appointments as well.

The new NEC Chairman is Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike, a Nigerian born naturalized Liberian. Others are; Davidetta Browne Lansanah( a veteran journalist) as Co-Chairman, at the NEC,

Cllr. Ernestine Morgan-Awar ,Commissioner, Floyd Sayor, Commissioner, Barsee Kpankpa, Commissioner and

Josephine Kou Gaye Commissioner.

The new NEC chairman was replaced by Cllr. Edward K. Martin, as chairman at the Liberia Anti-Commission as its Executive Chairperson.

The president named Cllr. Edwin Dennis, as Executive Director for the National Bureau of Concession while Mr. MacArthur Hilltop becomes the new Deputy Managing Director General/Technical Service at the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation.

Other appointments made are below;

Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI)

Minister of Agriculture: Chair/Statutory Member

John P. Chea Member

Liberia Telecommunication Corporation (LITELCO)

Minister of Post & Telecommunication Statutory Member

National Public Health Institute of Liberia

Dr. Mosoka Fallah Director General

National Food Assistance Agency

Ballah Herbelt Deputy Director/Administrator

Governance Commission

George Howe Commissioner

Liberia National Fire Service

Mark Dolo Deputy Director/Operations

Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications:

Joseph Mike Gonlehtuo