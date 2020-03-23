President Weah makes appointment in Government

MONROVIA –March 21(TNR)Liberian president, George Weah on Saturday named a new chairman of the National Elections Commission, replacing Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, whose tenure expired this month. He made other appointments as well.
The new NEC Chairman is Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike, a Nigerian born naturalized Liberian. Others are; Davidetta Browne Lansanah( a veteran journalist) as Co-Chairman, at the NEC,
Cllr. Ernestine Morgan-Awar ,Commissioner, Floyd Sayor, Commissioner, Barsee Kpankpa, Commissioner and
Josephine Kou Gaye Commissioner.
The new NEC chairman was replaced by Cllr. Edward K. Martin, as chairman at the Liberia Anti-Commission as its Executive Chairperson.
The president named Cllr. Edwin Dennis, as Executive Director for the National Bureau of Concession while Mr. MacArthur Hilltop becomes the new Deputy Managing Director General/Technical Service at the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation.
Other appointments made are below;
Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI)
Minister of Agriculture: Chair/Statutory Member
John P. Chea Member
Liberia Telecommunication Corporation (LITELCO)
Minister of Post & Telecommunication Statutory Member
National Public Health Institute of Liberia
Dr. Mosoka Fallah Director General
National Food Assistance Agency
Ballah Herbelt Deputy Director/Administrator
Governance Commission
George Howe Commissioner
Liberia National Fire Service
Mark Dolo Deputy Director/Operations
Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications:
Joseph Mike Gonlehtuo