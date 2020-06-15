President Weah Nominates NEC’s Chair and Co-chair

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has nominated Mrs. Davidetta Browne Lansanah as Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Prior to her preferment, Mrs. Davidetta Browne Lansanah was nominated, confirmed, appointed and commissioned co-chairman of the Electoral Body. She was subsequently appointed Acting Chair of the Commission after the Liberian Leader withdrew the nomination of the then Chairman-designate, Cllr. Nbudisi Nwabudiki.

The NEC Chairman-designate will replace Cllr. Jerome Korkoryah whose tenure expired in March of this year.

Meanwhile, President Weah has nominated Cllr. Teplah Reeves as Co-chairman of NEC. She is to replace the elevated Mrs. Davidetta Browne Lansanah.

The nominations made on Monday, 15 June, 2020 are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.