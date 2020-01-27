 Press "Enter" to skip to content

President Weah Praises Lawmakers for Harmonizing By Mark N. Mengonfia

By Reporter on January 27, 2020

President George M. Weah has praised members of the Liberian Legislature for taking the courage to have reduced Liberia’s wage bill which he said was a major challenge for previous governments.

Addressing the national legislature  on Monday, the Liberian leader said that one of the best efforts the Liberian Legislature has made was to harmonize wage bill in the face of the pressing hard economic challenge.

“For the first time,” he said in the Legislature of Liberia’s  history, the 54 legislature to have helped in reducing the wage bill of the country the credit is  to the added  achievement of his administration.

President Weah  said ” we took no pleasure in reducing the salaries, we know the pains it cause”.

He informed the Liberian legislature that his administration has put into placed all necessary measures to ensure that if one director or minister with the same education and scope of work makes 400 USD, the same should apply for other.

Speaking additionally, the Liberian leader said that relating to the reduction of salaries, he was the first to have announced the reduction of 25 percent of his salary.

He  said that after his salary was reduced by 25 percent, during the harmonization process, he was again affected. However, he did not give the exact amount in figure.

The president did not forget to highlight the role played by the International Monetary Fund ( IMF) in helping to address the country’s economic problem. The   process the president appreciates and gives the credit to his administration and the IMF.

He indicated that by next budget year, all government workers are expected to be identified by biometric ID system and those who have reached retirement ages will be  retired by next budget year.

He said ” my administration will continue to fight corruption” adding, “many believe that corruption is the way of life, but we will.”  TNR

 

 

Published in Business, People and Politics

Reporter

Reporter

About US: The New Republic Newspaper is an independent newspaper established in 2009 by a Liberian journalist, Alphonso Toweh with many years of experience for the key purpose of reporting a balanced coverage of events as well as promoting Liberia’s image locally and internationally. Toweh has been working for Reuters News Agency as its correspondent since 1998 to present. In addition to that, he has served as correspondents for the following magazines: West Africa New African, Africa Week and African Observer. More to that, he worked for Radio Deutche Welle radio in Germany, Radio Netherlands and contributed to CNN, BBC News hour, BBC TV as well as Africa Confidential and Sunday Times in London. The paper has no political affiliation nor ethic lineage. The focus and primary commitment is to ensure the sovereignty of Liberia and unity for Africa. It seeks to foster human rights and freedom of the press. The New Republic is a liberal paper dedicated to upholding the tenets of democracy. It believes that state can not only create the political, social, economic and cultural spirit, but also to ensure that all human beings, irrespective of any affiliation is able to achieve its highest human potentials. The paper strives for free speech and equal opportunity for all. Importantly, it believes that the nation must intervene judiciously in the economic life, in order to minimise the adverse effects of free enterprise and ensure that less privileged people have reasonable and fair access to the basic necessities of life. By this, it would help reduce some level of threat. New Republic brings huge commitment to its readers and offers the nation the type of media that will advocate for the people and nudge our nation on the path of development and social re-engineering

More from BusinessMore posts in Business »
More from PeopleMore posts in People »
More from PoliticsMore posts in Politics »

Comments are closed.