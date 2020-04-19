President Weah Sets Up Steering Committee for COVID 19 Food Support Program

President George Manneh Weah has appointed a National Steering Committee to provide oversight to the COVID-19 Household Food Support Program (COHFSP).

Recently, in his State of Emergency Letter to the National Legislature, President Weah requested the National Legislature to re-appropriate US$ 25 million from the FY 2019/20 National Budget for COHFSP, to be implemented by the World Food Program. The president in that letter promised to appoint a National Steering Committee to provide oversight and prescribe rules for the COHFSP.

Membership of COHFSP’s National Steering Committee is as follows:

Ministry of Commerce and Industry– Chair Ministry of Agriculture – Co-Chair World Food Program — Secretary Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs Ministry of Finance and Development Planning Ministry of Information and Cultural Affairs and Tourism Ministry of Justice Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection Executive Committee on Coronavirus National Security Council Two representatives from Civil Society Two representatives from the CPP Two representatives from Other Political parties Two representative from the Christian community Two representative from the Muslim community Two representatives from the Youth and student community One representative from Women Groups One Representative from the Coalition of Political Parties Women of Liberia One Representative from the Disabled Community Representative from United Nations Organizations Representative from the International Monetary Fund Representative from the World Bank

In his letter to different members of the Committee, President Weah noted that the National Committee set-up is in line with an inclusive, all-of-Government, all-of-society approach the Government of Liberia has adopted at this stage of the National Response to COVID-19. The president disclosed that he has mandated the development of a clear Terms of Reference to guard the Steering Committee’s oversight and admonished members of the Committee to bring their very best expertise and contribution to the Committee’s work. Source: Executive Mansion official Facebook Page