President Weah Sets Up Steering Committee for COVID 19 Food Support Program

NEWS REPORTER 4 hours ago

President George Manneh Weah has appointed a National Steering Committee to provide oversight to the COVID-19 Household Food Support Program (COHFSP).

Recently, in his State of Emergency Letter to the National Legislature, President Weah requested the National Legislature to re-appropriate US$ 25 million from the FY 2019/20 National Budget for COHFSP, to be implemented by the World Food Program. The president in that letter promised to appoint a National Steering Committee to provide oversight and prescribe rules for the COHFSP.

Membership of COHFSP’s National Steering Committee is as follows:

  1. Ministry of Commerce and Industry– Chair
  2. Ministry of Agriculture – Co-Chair
  3. World Food Program — Secretary
  4. Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs
  5. Ministry of Finance and Development Planning
  6. Ministry of Information and Cultural Affairs and Tourism
  7. Ministry of Justice
  8. Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection
  9. Executive Committee on Coronavirus
  10. National Security Council
  11. Two representatives from Civil Society
  12. Two representatives from the CPP
  13. Two representatives from Other Political parties
  14. Two representative from the Christian community
  15. Two representative from the Muslim community
  16. Two representatives from the Youth and student community
  17. One representative from Women Groups
  18. One Representative from the Coalition of Political Parties Women of Liberia
  19. One Representative from the Disabled Community
  20. Representative from United Nations Organizations
  21. Representative from the International Monetary Fund
  22. Representative from the World Bank

In his letter to different members of the Committee, President Weah noted that the National Committee set-up is in line with an inclusive, all-of-Government, all-of-society approach the Government of Liberia has adopted at this stage of the National Response to COVID-19. The president disclosed that he has mandated the development of a clear Terms of Reference to guard the Steering Committee’s oversight and admonished members of the Committee to bring their very best expertise and contribution to the Committee’s work. Source: Executive Mansion official Facebook Page

Similar News

The New Republic