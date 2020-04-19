President Weah Sets Up Steering Committee for COVID 19 Food Support Program

President George Manneh Weah has appointed a National Steering Committee to provide oversight to the COVID-19 Household Food Support Program (COHFSP).
Recently, in his State of Emergency Letter to the National Legislature, President Weah requested the National Legislature to re-appropriate US$ 25 million from the FY 2019/20 National Budget for COHFSP, to be implemented by the World Food Program. The president in that letter promised to appoint a National Steering Committee to provide oversight and prescribe rules for the COHFSP.
Membership of COHFSP’s National Steering Committee is as follows:
- Ministry of Commerce and Industry– Chair
- Ministry of Agriculture – Co-Chair
- World Food Program — Secretary
- Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs
- Ministry of Finance and Development Planning
- Ministry of Information and Cultural Affairs and Tourism
- Ministry of Justice
- Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection
- Executive Committee on Coronavirus
- National Security Council
- Two representatives from Civil Society
- Two representatives from the CPP
- Two representatives from Other Political parties
- Two representative from the Christian community
- Two representative from the Muslim community
- Two representatives from the Youth and student community
- One representative from Women Groups
- One Representative from the Coalition of Political Parties Women of Liberia
- One Representative from the Disabled Community
- Representative from United Nations Organizations
- Representative from the International Monetary Fund
- Representative from the World Bank
In his letter to different members of the Committee, President Weah noted that the National Committee set-up is in line with an inclusive, all-of-Government, all-of-society approach the Government of Liberia has adopted at this stage of the National Response to COVID-19. The president disclosed that he has mandated the development of a clear Terms of Reference to guard the Steering Committee's oversight and admonished members of the Committee to bring their very best expertise and contribution to the Committee's work.