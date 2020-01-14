 Press "Enter" to skip to content

President Weah Wants Lawmakers Seek Liberians Supreme Interest

By Reporter on January 14, 2020

Liberian president, George M Weah wants Lawmakers work in the supreme interest of Liberians. Speaking in the rotunda of the Capitol building during the  opening of the 54thLiberian legislature, president Weah said “ As you return to commence this session, it is my hope that you came with new vigor.”

The Liberian leader encouraged the lawmakers to enact laws that will serve the people of the country.

In keeping with article 58 of  the Liberian constitution, the Liberian president is expected to address the Nation next Monday January 27,2020.

The Liberian president indicated that he will on next Monday present the legislature with their agenda for effective running of that branch of the Liberian government.

Speaking additionally, president Weah  praised the lawmakers for the level of works done over the years.

President Weah pointed out the harmonization of salaries as one of the works done by the Liberian legislature something he said was very good of them.

Weah indicated that this 2020 is the year that he and his cabinet are going to work harder to recalibrate country’s  economy.

House speaker Bhofal Chambers also speaking indicated that it is now time that they ( Lawmakers) see those laws that are helpful to Liberia be maintained and undo those antiqued laws.

Speaker Chambers as well spoke of the importance of the Liberian forest indicating that Liberia doesn’t benefit the country and its people.

“ I want to thank you for being here, I want to thank the president for being here, but moving forward, let’s put Liberia first” he said as he looked at the president and the gathering.

For his part , Senate  Pro-Temporary Albert Chie spoke of the collaboration between the house of Representatives and the Liberian Senate over the period of time.

According to him, he looks forward to continuation of such collaboration they have had in the past.

Speaking about the numerous times they go to executive session, the Liberian Senate Pro-Temporary said that their executive sessions are not secret sessions as has been thought by ordinary citizens.

He indicated that “Our Executive Session Are In the Interest of Liberians.”

Published in Agriculture, Business and Politics

