Presidential Press Secretary Reacts To Rep. Yekeh Kolubah

-On Shortage of Gasoline

Monrovia, Liberia – February 13, 2020: The attention of the Office of the Press Secretary to the President has been drawn to a social media video in which Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah, is heard making his usual outrageous allegations against the President of Liberia, His Excellency George Manneh Weah.

In the latest accusation, the lawmaker alleges that the President is complicit in the current gasoline shortage on the Liberian market. As usual, he made the claim without a shred of evidence to back it up. This is yet another example of his display of recklessness and irresponsibility. While the President will not be dissuaded from his primary preoccupation of servicing the needs of the Liberian people, the Press Secretary’s office thought it a point of duty to underscore that such allegations cannot be made by any person of repute – not to mention a sitting lawmaker.

The President is disheartened by the dire situation that his compatriots are currently faced with, and working tirelessly to bring about a solution – which is already in sight. But for the lawmaker to want to use this to score cheap political point is concerning, but not all that surprising.

Representative Kolubah is noted for making outlandish remarks only to come back shortly afterwards to retract, claiming he was not in the “right frame of mind”. We have no option but to believe that sometimes the lawmaker isn’t always sane.

We therefore urge the public not to take seriously the unsubstantiated claims coming from a public official at a time when all hands should be on deck to collectively find a solution to a national crisis. But the Representative has proven times without number that he isn’t bothered by finding solutions to problems – he likes to stir them up instead. And we are all too busy to follow his antics.

President George Manneh Weah, in the last two years of his leadership, has met and overcome several challenges head-on. And the gas situation, however regrettable, will soon be a thing of the past. He remains passionately seized and focused on the responsibility of serving the Liberian people. We urge the public to remain patient as the government works to remedy the problem.