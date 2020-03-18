 Press "Enter" to skip to content

“Private Sector Investment Key To Liberia’s Fisheries Sector”

March 18, 2020

NaFAABoss Emma Metieh Glassco Asserts

The Director-General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), Madam Emma MetiehGlassco, has described private sector investment as the driver of Liberia’s fisheries sector.

A NaFAA release quotes Madam Glassco as saying one way to have a more viable fisheries sector is to attract additional private actors into the area.

Madam Glassco said to pave the way for the acceleration of growth in the sector, NaFAA has strengthened its legal framework.

The NaFAA boss was speaking ThursdayMarch 12, 2020 on Bushrod Island when she was honored as Director-General of the Year 2019 by the Corruption Watch Newspaper.

While dedicating the recognition to President George Manneh Weah and the entire workforce of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, the Director-General attributed the success of her administration to the efficacy of a dedicated and highly qualified team.

“I don’t want to take the glory alone. I want to thank the president for his appointment. I want to thank my team for the support. I want to also thank my deputy for administration and my deputy for technical services. We’re a young team. We are people of like minds that are why we are getting this kind of result”, she said.

The recognition by Corruption Watch Newspaper is the second for work done in 2019.

The NaFAA DG was honored by the Inquirer Newspaper as the Director-General of “the Year 2019 for her outstanding leadership in the revitalization of Liberia’s fisheries sector”.

Speaking earlier, Roland Worwee, Publisher of the Corruption Watch Newspaper said, the appointment of Madam Glassco to the position of Director-General, has witnessed signification transformation at the fishery agency.

According to Worwee, prior to the appointment of Madam Glassco, NaFAA formerly the “Bureau of fisheries” was practically dead.

“We have observed that through your hardwork and innovation the place which was dead has been transformed so quickly. We don’t know how it happened. This sector was not recognized before”.

I’m told you’re the right person in the right place due to your qualification. Your qualification matches your portfolio. It’s like those who were running this place in the past didn’t understand the job”, Mr. Worwee hinted.

