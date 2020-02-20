PUL Wants Impartial Investigation

–In Reported Flogging of The Late Zenu Miller

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has reiterated its call for the elite presidential guard, Executive Protection Service (EPS) to speedily commence impartial investigation in the reported flogging of Journalist Zenu Miller.

Zenu Miller on Sunday, January 26, 2020 reported that he was brutalized by agents of the Executive Protection Service at the final of the National County Sports Meet where he had been providing commentary for the football match.

“With all the contentions surrounding the unfortunate death of Journalist Zenu Miller and direct accusation against EPS agents deployed outside of the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, it is only thoughtful to invite respected members of the public to form part of the investigation,” a release quotes the PUL.

The release added “in this respect, the Press Union of Liberia is proposing the inclusion of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights, Inter Religious Council, Catholic Justice & Peace Commission, Liberia National Bar Association and the PUL to be represented by its National Media Council to assist the EPS in establishing the identities of personnel who manhandled Zenu.”

The Executive Protection Service, the PUL insists must summit all its personnel who were deployed in and around the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sport Complex for questioning by the inquest.

The union said while it welcomes President George M. Weah announcement of government willingness to finance an independent autopsy on the remains of Journalist Zenu Miller, investigation in his flogging must be concluded in the earliest to enable analysis of the autopsy report.

Moreover, the PUL is appealing to the Miller’s family to accept the government’s offer of an autopsy which is fundamental to providing justice for a true media professional.

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia has welcomed all the critical analysis of its methodical approach employed in seeking justice for Zenu Miller and urged all members of the media community in Liberia to remain engage with the Union to inform future position of all parties in the sector on journalists protection.

The Press Union of Liberia is in the same spirit urging all its national and international partners specifically the Center to Protect Journalists to engage the PUL on country specific journalists’ welfare issues to enable future support which will strengthen the position of the Union.

“National and international solidarity around journalists’ protection can only be impactful when individuals and institutions concern share information and expertise on journalists’ protection,” the PUL insists.