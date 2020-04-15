PYJ: Coronavirus Not Jewel or Weah’s Project



Controversial Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson alias “PYJ” has warned President George Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor that Coronavirus is not any of them project.

Speaking Wednesday April 15, 2020 at the hearing on the President’s proposal of stimulus package during the State of Emergency, Senator Johnson said both top officials of government should remove their names and pictures from the buckets for the COVID-19 fight.

President Weah and Vice President Taylor have come under immense criticisms for their pictures on buckets distributed to fight the virus that is speedily ravaging the country.

“This Coronavirus issue is nobody project. Not a Weah or Jewel project. Madam Vice President that billboard that has on it your project please take it down. This is not about individual, but it is about the entire Country,” he said.

The Nimba County lawmaker reminded the president and his vice that when Ebola was in the country, he did see what he is seeing now as project.

“Pay civil servants for two months. Why politicized the fights against the virus. Let’s observe the billboards keenly and take it down. We are not helping in many instances,” Senator Johnson said. “

He also said “We sat down until US$25million was taken from our coffers. We need to be very robust. It’s unfair. Money coming in are global money and we need to recruit people who help in fighting the Ebola and not on political alliance,” he added.

According to him, he received 500 buckets with photographs, no soaps, sensitizers. Senator Johnson further said “the President asked us to help him, I will not sign if those basic necessities to our people are not included.”