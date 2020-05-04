PYJ: I Supported George Weah To Become President For You Liberians To Suffer And Learn

L-R, Sen. Johnson & Pres. George Weah

Controversial Nimba County Senator and former rebel General of the defunct Independent Patriotic Front of Liberia-INPFL, says his support for former world soccer legend now President of Liberia, George Manneh Weah, during the 2017 presidential and Legislative elections was to teach Liberians a lesson.

Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, alias ‘PYJ’ the former rebel General turned Evangelist, told worshippers at the first Sunday Worship Service at his Christ Chapel of Faith Ministries in Paynesville, that regardless of all the warnings from Liberia’s international partners, including prominent Liberians, yet it was clear that Liberians were resolved to electing Mr. George Manneh Weah and he could not be the storming block to their wishes.

“You said this man is clean and got no problem; he loves the country, so I supported him and now he is president. He will be here until his time ends and you Liberian people will suffer because you couldn’t listen,” Senator Prince Yormie Johnson told cheering worshippers at the Christ Chapel of Faith Ministries in Paynesville.

According to the Independent Probe, Evangelist Prince Johnson stated that Liberians are ungrateful people who do not give flowers to nationalists, but crooks.

“Liberians, we should learn to honor our national leaders and turn away from things that undermine the peace of the country,” he added.

The Nimba County lawmaker said “During war days, I secured Monrovia and didn’t steal anything. So than, in time of peace where there is a Democratic government, do you think i will steal your money or will not stand your cause?”

“I was able to secure key national documents worth over 47 million dollars from purchase of gun boats that the Samuel Doe Government had purchased which was stationed in Senegal. I kept those documents and give it to the Interim Government of Amos Sawyer,but we don’t know where are the gun boats, yet some of them calling me names. Can Amos Sawyer, David Vinton and Nathaniel Patray tell me where are those gun boats? Evangelist Prince Johnson questioned.

Senator Prince Johnson stated that it was time Liberians turn from their evil ways and put the country first and stop bringing back those ugly things which brought those dark moments in Liberia’s history.

Sen. Johnson: “Yes I fought war and you say I killed 200, 000 persons; the days of war are over and it’s time we come together to ensure Liberia go forward rather than engaging into acts that will cause God’s wrath and punishment to come again on the nation.

Touching on recent violence in Tappita where residents went amok at a CIVID-19 quarantine center, Senator Prince Johnson stated it was time to have national leaders involvement in key decision making, especially those that affects the lives and community of their people.

He frowned on little attention and support given to counties in the ongoing COVID-19 response.

“We fought in this country and we all when in different directions, but we are all back and we are national leaders. We must be consulted in decisions that affect our people,” Senator Prince Johnson stated.

It may be recalled Senator Prince Y. Johnson recently called for total forgiveness amidst mounting pressure for the establishment of war crimes court for Liberia.

Recently a U.S. Congressman submitted to the U.S. Congress a bill intended to establish a tribunal to investigate former warlords accused of committing gross human rights violation in Liberia.

Speaking via mobile phone on 11th September 2018, on a local radio station in Monrovia, the leader of the disbanded rebel group INPFL stated that he’s entitled to amnesty under the provision of the Truth and Reconciliation commission-TRC.

But Senator Johnson’s call for forgiveness was greeted with mixed reaction in Monrovia, with many terming the call of the Nimbia Senator as ‘very untimely and illrelevent. “

Senator Johnson continues that he then brought the gospel to Liberia, talking about Liberians coming together, putting the past behind them and walking towards newness of life and forgetting the past.

“People are calling for justice, and I said, we are a country of law, not men and that everyone of us should subject ourselves to justice; we want justice; now in seeking justice, the 51st Legislator for the sake of peace and stability of our country, the 51 legislators under Mr. Taylor (don’t forget 1997, you killed my ma, you killed my pa, I will vote for you) so the whole country voted overwhelmingly for a democratic leader and under his regime there was an act passed into law, granting amnesty to all factions and their leaders for everything they did during the conflict,” Senator Johnson stated.

The controversial Senator further recalls that from 1990 to 2003 the act was passed into law and printed into handbill, noting that it is currently in the archives of the Liberian Senate and the House, respectively including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He furthermore argues that: “So in the face of the amnesty law, like the law that PRC passed when they were in power, the PRC also passed a law and it was printed into hand bill, granting PRC members amnesty for whatever they did when they were in office, so in the face of this law, you cannot go after PRC people for executing 15 people on the poles, you can’t go after anybody who was a faction leader doing the crises when there is a law.”

“The TRC was commissioned by seven members and out of the seven, four commissioners differed with the three on the final report.”

“The Government of Liberia actually appointed 10 members on the commission with Cllr. Jerome J. Verdier as chairperson, Dede Dolopei, vice chairperson; Oumu K. Syllah, treasurer, Bishop Arthur F. Kulah, member; Sheikh Kafumba F. Konneh, member; Cllr. Pearl Brown Bull, member; Gerald B. Coleman, member, John H. T. Stewart, member, Massa Washington, member, and Henrietta Joy Abena Mensa Bonsu member.”

“Dr. Dolopei, Rev. Coleman, Sheikh Konneh and Pearl Bull differed with John Steward, Massa Washington and Bonsu because they also wrote their own descending position to the National Legislature, we get all that copy; they excused the three for picking names for prosecution, that they didn’t generally make determination on; there was no evidence to put those people on trial according to the letter written, “selective justice.” They also said that there were people that were invited to the TRC and didn’t show up, but nothing was done to them,” Sen. PYJ narrated