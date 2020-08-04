PYJ must be Remorseful ….. Samuel K. Doe, Jr. Urges PYJ By Reuben Sei Waylaun: r.waylaun@newrepublicliberia.com

MONROVIA August 4-Samuel Kanyon Doe Jr, the son of the late former President Samuel Kanyan Doe is urging Senator Prince Yormie Johnson alias ‘PYJ’ of Nimba County to be remorseful if he thinks reconciliation is the way.

The former leader of the defunct Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL) is on record of capturing and killing former President Samuel Doe in the late 1990 during the country’s brutal civil war.

Senator Johnson left the country for exile in Nigeria and returned as an Evangelist of the gospel of Jesus Christ and has been elected by his people on two separate occasions as Senator of that northern county.

He also among Liberians alleged of committing heinous crimes and crimes against humanity during the country’s 14 years civil war and is recommended for prosecution in an established tribunal according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

It has been reported that Senator Johnson and the families of the late president, Samuel Doe have reconciled their differences, but he is alleged of repeatedly justifying the killing of President Doe despite their reconciliation.

However, appearing on OkayFM over the weekend, the son of the late President, Samuel K. Doe, Jr., called on the Nimba County lawmaker to be remorseful as part of the reconciliation.

According to Doe, Jr., he and his mother have since forgiven Senator Johnson, but the senator is not remorseful.

“What we forgive you about; you are still doing the same thing. You have to be remorseful. For me I am not bother about Mr. Johnson, let him carry on his life and I carry on with my life. I am not in the game of exchanging words with the Senator. Life is too short to be keeping animosity, I don’t have problem with him,” Samuel Doe Jr.

Mr. Doe Jr., also reminded the Senator that if he goes out in the public and make statements that will hurt people, it opens old wounds, saying “Obviously, you should get retaliation.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Doe Jr., has announced that due to their reconciliation drive, he and the late Thomas G. Quiwonkpa’s son are best of friends because their reconciliation is genuine and in the right direction.

The late Thomas Quiwonkpa was reportedly killed on the order of the late President Samuel K. Doe, Sr., following a failed coup.

However, the juniors of the two falling members of the Armed Forces of Liberia have put their differences from their parents aside and moving in a right direction according to Samuel Kanyon Doe, Jr., in a live interview with OKayFM Liberia on Friday July 31, 2020.

“Thomas Quiwonkpa. Jr. and I, are together every day. We meet every day after work. If he can forgive me why I shouldn’t forgive Senator Prince Johnson? But you have to be sincere in your forgiveness. We talk every day,” Samuel K. Doe, Jr. said.

Prince Johnson