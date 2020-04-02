RAL Donates Preventive Materials To Reporters

Reporters Association of Liberia (RAL) leadership has begun distribution of preventive materials to its members providing news coverage during this critical period.

Madam Cecelia Clarke, President of RAL heading her team, took face masks and hand sanitizers (Green palm alcohol) to three news beats where reporters are providing their reportorial duties.

Making the presentation at the separate locations, the RAL President said they as leaders of reporters saw the need to present those items to their members as means of limiting the risk associated with covering the COVID-19 and as well keeping them safe.

Madam Clarke said her leadership is targeting both Montserrado and Margibi Counties in making sure that reporters are protected while on reportorial duties.

She stressed that reporters are front liners like health workers and as such; they must not be unprotected or forgotten in society during such time.

A release under the signature of RAL’s Secretary General Mark N. Mengonfia quotes Madam Clarke as saying they are concern about the safety of their members.

The RAL leadership presented the items to the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism (MICAT) Public Affairs section at the Ministry of Health, the Association of Judicial Reporters at the Liberian Judiciary and the Legislative Press Pool of Liberia (LEGISPOL) at the Capitol Building in Monrovia respectively.

The release said the donation code name “RAL Cares” is expected to continue tomorrow at the Executive Mansion Press ( E-Mansion press) during that body regular press briefing.

At the same time, the RAL is calling on people of Goodwill including the office of the Speaker, Chief Justice, Senate Pro-Tempore, media development partners and other institutions to help the RAL in order to continue its donation to other reporters in Liberia

Receiving the items at the various points, Lawrence Fahnbulleh of MICAT, James Karimu of LEGISPOL and P. Nas Mulbah of the judiciary reporters praised the leadership of RAL for the donation and called on other institutions to help the Reporters Association of Liberia to reach out to her members.

They promised that the items will be used by reporters assigned at those places.

The RAL leadership additionally reiterated its call for media owners to provide the necessary support to reporters by paying them on time during these critical times.

RAL is the biggest auxiliary of the Press Union of Liberia and comprises of all reporters across Liberia.