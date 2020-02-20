RAL Welcomes GoL’s Decision To Conduct Autopsy On The Remains of Journalist Zenu Miller

-Sends Condolence Message To Bereaved

The Reporters Association of Liberia(RAL) has extended its condolences to the family of fallen Liberian Broadcast Journalist, Zenu Miller.

Journalist Miller, died during the afternoon hours of Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the ELWA Hospital in Paynesville following brief illness.

As a former reporter himself before becoming a media trainer, Journalist Miller was dutiful and modest all through his professional career.

A release quotes the President of the Reporters Association, Cecelia Clarke, as saying, the death of Zenu Miller is a void that would hardly be filled.

Meanwhile, the Reporters Association of Liberia has welcomed a request from the Government of Liberia for the family of the late Zenu Miller to halt all burial proceedings in order to conduct an autopsy on the body to establish theactual cause of death.

In a press release issued in Monrovia signed by the Association’s Secretary General Mark N. Mengonfia, the President of RAL, Madam Cecelia Clarke said the autopsy, when conducted, would quell down ongoing claims and counter claims from the public.

Madam Clarke indicated that the pronounced autopsy will establish the real cause of death of their journalist colleague.

She also called on the family to cooperate with the Liberian Government so as to lay to rest speculations surrounding the death of the Liberian journalist.