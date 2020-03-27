RAL’s President Wants Reporters Adhere To Health Measures

The leadership of the Reporters Association of Liberia (RAL) is urging all members to adhere to all the regulations given by Heath Authorities in containing the COVID-19.

Madam Cecelia Clarke in a press release issued in Monrovia said while it is true that the public depends on journalists (reporters) for information, it is important that reporters observe all safety measures adding; that doing so well help in the prevention of the virus.

She said in the release that the virus does not discriminate or knows reporters from official of government.

Mrs. Clarke is at the same time calling on all media owners to give their fullest supports to reporters these critical times.

She called on media owners to endeavor by all means and pay their reporters especially at the time prices have increased including transportation and basic commodities.

“We look forward to seeing a safe society for all in few days by God’s grace,” she ended.