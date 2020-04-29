Red Light Remains Problematic Spot In COVID-19 Fight

Says Internal Affairs Minister Sirleaf
By Mark N. Mengonfia
Internal Affairs Minister says Red Light remains one of the places in Liberia they are finding it increasingly difficult for the government to regulate.
Speaking via Truth FM, Minister Varney Sirleaf said despite the pronouncement by health authorities for citizens or marketers to distance themselves, they are still cluster together.
“Liberians have to follow the social distancing and wearing of facemasks if we are to break the transmission,” Minister Sirleaf said.
According to him, the ministry had meeting with the leadership of the Liberia Market Association (LMA) to ensure that social distancing and adherence to health protocols are observed.
He noted that marketers at the Red Light market are constantly violating the protocols existing health registration which among others include wearing of facemasks, distancing from each other and constant washing of hands.
According to him, the President cares for Liberians that is why he requested for markets to remain open to ensure that Liberians visit the market to provide feeding for them and their families.
The Internal Affairs boss said they are crafting new measures which he said are going to be hasher.
Additionally, he said before they introduce the new and hash measures, by that time they have completed discussion to provide nose mask to marketers.
Giving an update, Minister Sirleaf said they are closing traditional bush schools around the 15 counties and have expanded the dead body management team.
Minister Sirleaf said they now have the Liberia Red Cross as part of the dead body management team.
During the telephone interview, Minister Sirleaf said they are working with the joint security to ensure the free movement of food and basic commodities in and out of Monrovia.