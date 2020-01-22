 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Rep. Domah Calls For Calm In District #s 1, 8

By Reporter on January 22, 2020

-As Legislative Caucus Restores Rep. Koung Following Vote of No Confidence

Nimba County electoral district seven Representative Roger Domah is calling for calm between supporters of Nimba County electoral district numbers 1&8.


Recently, the Legislative Caucus of Nimba County passed a ‘vote of no confidence’ in electoral district one Representative Jeremiah Kpan Koung for his alleged non-cooperative posture with some members of the caucus since his appointment to the Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning Committee by House Speaker Bhofal Chambers as Co-Chairman.
According to information, Representative Koung has reportedly downplayed the plights of various districts in the county in terms of improved budgetary allotments, despite numerous appeals from his colleagues in the caucus.
Besides, there have been some rifts between Representatives Koung of electoral district one and Larry P. Younquoi of electoral district eight. This has led to supporters of Representative Younquoi asking Representative Koung to apologize to Representative Younquoi.
Supporters from both sides have been involved in using some harsh words against each other on the social media.
However, speaking to this paper Tuesday January 21, 2020 at his Capitol Building Office, Nimba County electoral district seven Representative Roger Domah called on the two lawmakers to handle the reported rifts maturely and advise their supporters.
“The two lawmakers should advise their supporters from exacerbating the issues at hand. The lawmakers should hand it instead of their staff,” Representative Domah said.
Meanwhile, Representative Domah has announced that Representative Koung confidence has been restored by the caucus after the intervention of Senators Prince Yormie Johnson and Thomas Grupee.
He said the Nimba Electoral district one lawmaker was informed that communication wasn’t flowing properly, while allotments to their districts were decreasing; especially allocations for the health sector, despite his position as Co-chairman on the ways, means, finance and development planning committee of the House of Representatives.
“The decision was not personal, but in the interest of Nimba County. It was also meant to draw his attention. The decision was taken on Wednesday January 15, 2020. The issue is now resolved,” he said.

