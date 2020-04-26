Rep Domah Donates Medical, Food Items To Nimba Dist#7



In an effort to fight the COVID-19 currently ravaging the country, Nimba County electoral district seven Representative Roger Domah has distributed huge consignment of medical and food items to his constituents.

Over the weekend, the venerated Nimba County lawmaker distributed 100 bags of rice, 1,200 pairs of hand gloves, 125 pcs of nose masks among others.

President Weah has since declared State of Emergency (SOE) and lockdown on April 10, 2020 and reenforced on April 24,2020 for additional two weeks with a mandate for citizens and residents within the bailiwick of the country to appear in public with facemasks aimed at eradicating the virus from the country.



However, since the discovery of the virus in the country, Representative Domah continues to advise citizens and residents of Liberia to adhere to all health protocols instituted by health authorities in the country.

Back in the district, he has used proactive medium available to him, Social Media, town hall meetings, traditional media to create awareness for citizens to follow the measures and keep themselves safe which according to him will ensure a healthy district and country.

Recently, Representative Domah distributed over 200 buckets with faucets and other disfectants in the district and encouraged his citizens to keep washing their hands and keep social distance which ensure their safety.

Knowing the huge economic burdens associated with the suspension of economic activities as a result of COVID-19, the Unity Party stalwart was one of the lawmakers who seriously dissected the president’s proposal of stimulus package for Liberians.



Rep. Domah in his presentation outlined the plights of Liberians and recommended the best way possible for their livelihood during the crisis in the country.

The stimulus package which was later approved through a joint resolution by members of the National Legislature include $25million for food items for Liberians, free electricity, water, debt payment for petty traders, informal businesses, hazard benefits for health workers among others.