Rep. Gwaikolo Wants Govt To Be Proactive

By Reporter on December 18, 2019

-In Paying Salary

Nimba County electoral district nine Representative Johnson Gwaikolo wants the government of Liberia to be very proactive in paying salary to civil servants and other workers.

Addressing reporters Monday December 16, 2019 during the recent civil servants go slow actions, the Nimba County lawmaker said he pities the pains of the civil servants and as such, the government needs to be proactive in addressing their salary issues.

The House of Representatives’ Chairman on Education and Public Administration also calls on the civil servants to abandon their go slow actions and engage the relevant ministries and agencies concerning their arrears.

“We believe that the actions of go slow will impact on the productive capacity of whatever agencies including schools, health and whatever they maybe. We don’t want this to be a practice where you have to take some strike actions before your wages are attended to that’s my appeal to them,” Rep. Gwaikolo said.

He urged the Liberian Government to be proactive and know that salary should be paid to those who have earned it and appropriate actions need to be taken ahead of time so as to mitigate the circumstances as they come.

“To always create a situation that leads to this kind of actions is not proper. We all know the prevailing circumstances in the country,” the Nimba County lawmaker further added.

According to him, things have to be put into the proper prospective and if government makes commitment those in charge must live up to such commitment.

“If you don’t have the capacity, let the affected parties to know for both parties to arrive at an amicable resolution,” he said.

As Chairman of the House’s committee on Education and Public Administration, Representative Gwaikolo also said they were informed of the decision by the Ministry of Education to close public schools for one week in the midst of the civil servants protest across the country.

He added that the ministry took the decision to prevent the students from joining the teachers to protest and will also allow the ministry to appropriately address the situation at hand.

“This is a cautious decision and the notice was abrupt. We are in crisis. We don’t want habitual situation like where people will protest before payment of arrears,” he added.

