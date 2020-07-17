Rep. Joe Presents L$3m Check To Marketers In Grand Bassa District Three

-In Fulfillment of Campaign Promises

Thirty Months after the 2017 Elections, women of Electoral District three in Grand Bassa have been given hope of empowerment through a L$3m grant

The weekend ceremony presided over by Foreign Affairs Minister, Gbehzohngar Milton Findley, was the actualization of the June 3, 2017 Ducors Debate’ Promise made by the District Lawmaker, Matthew Fairplay Joe while campaigning.

The check was turned over to the Leadership of the Liberia Marketing Association Bassa chapter on 11, July 2020 at the Unification Pavilion on the Fairgrounds in Buchanan.

Rep. Joe recounted several challenges prior to accomplishing the goal, ranging from illness, low financial income including other stalling moments that delay the “90 Days deliverable plan”; adding women Empowerment is key to his Legislative Agenda.

It was specified by the CDC Lawmaker that money given will have no interest attached, but will be returned for other marketers to utilize it, as discussions get on the way for additional support.

At the occasion, Grand Bassa Legislative Caucus Chair, Thomas Alexander Goshua, Assistant Minister Adonie Greaves, Superintendent Janjay Baikpeh, Fiscal Superintendent Daniel Willie including other stakeholders from CDC and NPP joined Minister Findley in raising L$1.7m as buttressing pillar to the earlier fund mentioned.

Celebration via songs and dances by women and culture groups, overwhelmed the ceremony as County Leaders were seen identifying with the citizens during the dancing component of the program.

“Returning to the citizens to fulfill campaign promise, interprets that Rep. Joe is a servant leader and worth celebrating”, Supt Baikpeh elaborated.

For his part, Foreign Minister Findley narrated that “though I decided not to attend any launching program, but the truthful nature of Hon. Joe in line with development and Legislative activities changed my thought.”

Min. Findley also urged the citizens to fully support the work of their Lawmaker to accomplish alot under the Coalition for Democratic Change government.

Prior to the Afriland Bank Check presentation, the Lawmaker earlier established the District Development Council, purchased school Bus and lobbied for the pavement of the Unification Pavilion-Fairground Road.

The District Lawmaker assured the construction of his District Office as the next project in the period of Months; stating “the achievement of some promises will not make me feel complacent regarding development”.

Responding to the check received, Madam Victoria Sherman; a Superintendent of the Liberia Marketing Association termed the donation as punctual specifically during this Pandemic (COVID-19) that has created challenges; stating further “Women are the backbone now for the Home”.

Madam Sherman pledged transparency and due process during the distribution through a five man Committee.

Meanwhile, the Cash when distributed; will impact individuals from the Six major markets in Electoral District three. Contributed by Lawrence T. Hoff