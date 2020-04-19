Rep. Kamara Distributes Over 1k Bags of 25kg Rice, Others



–Calls On Former Candidates To Follow His Footsteps In These Critical Times

Rep. Abu Kamara of Mont. Dist#15

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Citizens of Montserrado electoral district#15 have all reasons to smile because their lawmaker has started the distribution of rice and other food items to them.

Representative Abu Kamara said he took the amount of US$21,000.00 of his own resources to identify with his people.

He said the 1,000 bags of rice is intended to help people of his district during this critical period the world is going through with Liberia of no exception.

The district 15 lawmaker said the donation is expected in 29 communities mainly people who are in need adding that his team will work with the various chairpersons of those Communities.

The lawmaker said he started the fight against the COVID-19 with the distribution of over 500 buckets,but said at this time he saw the need to complement the materials with food.

“At this period, this is what God wants from us,” the lawmaker said.

He went on to say that as a lawmaker, he doesn’t wait for difficult times to identify with his people.

The Montserrado lawmaker said as the people’s lawmaker, every first Saturday, he donates to people who are in need mainly.

Representative Kamara said he looks forward to reaching out to orphanage homes with his donations.

Moreover, the Montserrado County District 15 lawmaker called on those who contested in the just ended by-elections held in that district to look in the direction of their people.

As Liberia is expected to have a lockdown for 60 days, many lawmakers have started identifying with their people.

They have started the distribution of food and none-food items to their people, but the citizens have issues with them using their images on materials being provided them.