Rep. Kargon Calls For Dialogue

…In Nimba Legislative Caucus

Nimba County District #4 Representative Gonpue L. Kargon is calling on members of the Nimba Legislative caucus to dialogue rather than seek for the removal of one of its members, Representative Jeremiah Koung, from his post as co-chair of the House’s committee on Ways, Means and Finance.

Speaking to journalists at the Capitol, Rep. Kargon said it is a privilege for a member of the caucus to be co-chair on that particular committee at the House of Representatives.

He said there is no sufficient evidence from those in the caucus that calling for the removal of Representative Koung from the committee, but the best way forward is dialogueand work together for the betterment of the County.

He said the caucus decided that the Yellow Machines in the County be used for operation and that the breakdown of the machines cannot be the fault of Rep. Koung because he refused to support the developmental agenda of the County.

“I never signed any resolution calling for the removal of Representative Jeremiah Koung because being on that committee do not mean that he owns Nimba County or over the county development fund,” he said

He said 10 students from his district are expected to go to America to attend the Muscatine Community College in Iowa to study agriculture.

He lauded President George M. Weah for the road connectivity in his district and for supporting his district to upgrade the educational, health and agricultural sectors.

It can be recalled that recently a resolution was signed by seven members of the caucus including Hon. Johnson N. Gwaiklo, Co-Chair, Nimba Caucus District #9; Hon. Samuel G. Kogar, Secretary General, Nimba Caucus District #5, Nimba County; Hon. Prince O. S. Tokpah, District #2 and Hon. Gonpue L. Kargon of District #4, Nimba County. Others are Hon. Dorhwon T. Gleekia, District #6; Hon. Roger S. Domah, District #7 and Hon. Larry P. Younquoi, District #8, Nimba County, among others.

The representatives in their seven counts Resolution to Speak Chambers Captioned: “A RESOLUTION FOR THE DECLEARATION OF VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE,” Rep. Koung has violated several provisions of the House’s standing rules ranging from lack of transparency to accountability.

Hon. Koung’s representation on the committee has made all the equipment either down or and inoperative as a result of his lack of interest in Nimba’s Development and only protecting his own interest than the County.

The resolution further said, Hon. Koung is unable to neither relate nor report to the Nimba Legislative Caucus and that monies intended for public Health Facilities in the County have been diverted to his private health center