Rep. Koffa Set To Deliver 2nd Legislative Annual Report In Palurken

Rep J. FonatiKoffa will on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:00m in Palurken, Forpoh District, Grand Kru County District #2 deliver his Second Legislative Annual Message to constituents (voters and non-voters, who are residing in Grand Kru County District #2).

The Annual Report is expected to catalogue happenings of the 2nd Session of the Honorable House of Representative of the 54th Legislature, from January 14 – December 31, 2019 and also undertakings and achievements in Grand Kru County District #2 from January 1, 2019 to February 1, 2020.

The report will be presented by Rep. Koffa to the county authority, all statutory leadership of District 2, District Superintendents, Commissioners, Paramount Chiefs, youth representative and women representative, Team JFK and Ateenah members, and JFK Coordinators. Additionally, the constituents will be informed that as a result of tireless lobbying of Hon. Cllr. Koffa, over 7,000 inhabitants are expected to enjoy communication and internet service when the satellite towers were installed by a Ghanaian company – K-Net and the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA). Upon the completion of the installation in Parluken, the inaccessible communication services in other part of Grand Kru County will be lifted to make communication easy.

The Parluken’s report will be climaxed with a question-and-answer section. This is the second report under two years; the first report was held in December 2018 in Buah.

Hon. Cllr. Koffa is the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, member of Leadership and the 5th person of the Honorable House of Representatives. He is an Executive Member of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC).

In exclusive interview with Poponepo, the Grand Kru County District #2 Representative said a lawmaker has three cardinal responsibilities: lawmaking, oversight and representation, and then there are two dimension of representation: a national dimension which focuses on policy opinions that take place in the House’s Chambers and a constituency dimension which focuses on developments and redress of grievances in the district.

“We feel obliged to report to our constituencies annually on what happened at the Capitol and what we are doing and intend to do in the district of which they have elected us for,” Rep. Koffa said.

“We represent constituencies by making representations of behalf of their individual needs and collective interest,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to the itinerary released by the Office of Hon. Cllr. J. FonatiKoffa on Monday, March 9, Hon. Koffa will be in the Grand Kru County for 17 days, March 1 – 31.

Accordingly, the advance team will depart Monrovia on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. They will announce and confirm meetings with citizens of the district; inspections, dedications and grounds breaking of several projects,

On Saturday, March 14; Hon. Cllr. Hon. J. FonatiKoffa and entourage will depart Monrovia.

Hon. Cllr. Koffa will begin the visit with a constituency meeting on Monday, March 16 in Sasstown with the youth, women and elders. The meeting will start at 11:00am.

The first project inspection will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at the GT Worjloh Elementary School in Sasstown, while on Wednesday, March 18, there will be a Constituency Visit at Jloh (Betu).

The constituency visit will continue on Thursday, March 19, in Barclayville. This will be climaxed with the official dedication of Radio Ahteenah (102.5).

The Grand Kru County District #2 Representative will also have a constituency meeting in Buah, specifically at his District Office on Monday, March 23 follow by inspection of the Taybue Elementary School. Inspection will continue the following day – Tuesday, March 24, at the Chengbetee Elementary School including an assessment tour of the Nyankopo road.

The Constituency Meeting will continue on Wednesday, March 25 in Barfowin.

Another constituency meeting will be held in Dweken on Saturday, March 28, follow by the Women Empowerment Project in Doeswen which will be christened on Sunday, March 29.

Team Ahteenah, Team JFK, and the support staff of the District Office will have a meeting with Hon. Cllr. Koffa on Monday, March 30, on the way forward for 2020 and beyond.