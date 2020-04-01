Rep. Koffa Wants GoL Provide Free Food, Electricity For 3 Months

–If Coronavirus Escalates

Grand Kru County Electoral District two Representative Jonathan Fonati Koffa wants the Government of Liberia (GoL) provide free food and electricity for three consecutive months if the Coronavirus pandemic escalates in the country.

Representative Koffa is optimistic of the speedy eradication of the virus from the country, but wants the Liberian Government to get ready for emergency aid if the virus escalates in the country.

“Emergency relief in terms of one bag of rice per household; cans of meat and fish, sacks of water should be made every month. We must prepare for three months,” the Grand Kru Lawmaker added.

He reminded Liberians that in time of peace, they must prepare for war; such as the invisible war (Coronavirus or COVID-19).

“If we are prepared, we will win the war against this virus. Propoor is strong,” he said.

Representative Koffa also wants the government to reach out to the World Food Program, the United States, European Union, local businesses and partners and put a US$25millon dollars emergency relief together.

He added “The AFL can be used in this implementation. Our international partners need to help with more than just testing kits.”

At the same time, Representative Koffa is urging the Ministry of Public Works to start working with cities across the country in developing address system for each house.

According to the House of Representatives’ chairman on Judiciary, such venture will enable the Liberian Government to have accurate statistics on each of the 1.5 million households in the country.

The legal luminary further said in case of state of emergency and lockdown, the government through its security and aid agencies will be better prepared and positioned to feed the people.