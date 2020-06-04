Rep. Kogar Expresses Dismay Over Disappearances of Nimba Citizens In Rivercess

Nimba County District electoral district five Representative Samuel Kogar has expressed dismay over the alleged disappearances of Nimba Citizens living in sand beach community in Kplor Chiefdom, Rivercess County.

Speaking to journalists Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the Capital Building, Representative Kogar said since the beginning of May 2020, some Nimba Citizens living in the aforementioned community have gone missing in the Kplor Chiefdom.

He said the situation has now led to the alleged demise of a Nimba citizen [Mr. Clinton Gaye] whose body is presently at the Tappita hospital.

He said two other citizens of the county are on critical list to be identified at the same hospital, saying this act is not the first time on the life of Nimba citizens.

Representative Kogar said similar incident occurred in Grand Bassa County District # 4, during their time in the 53rd Legislature when citizens working at Rubber Company were asked to leave key positions within the company.

He said it brought serious issues and the matters were resolved by both county legislative caucuses, but some Nimbaians lost their jobs or some dismissed.

He said the situation is becoming alarming to the extent that Nimbaians are very careful and as statesman of the county is trying not to be sentimental.

“We do not want people saying is Nimba versus Rivercess County whereas in every given local there are individuals that may be involved some act,” he said

Rep. Kogar said the plenary has invited the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Internal Affairs to give report on the issues before the committee on Judiciary and National Security and report back to plenary next Tuesday.