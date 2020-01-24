 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Rep. Kolubah Complains Police To Plenary

By Mark N. Mengonfia

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on National Security to investigate Montserrado County District number  ten Lawmaker, of police brutality allegedly perpetrated last week Thursday.

Rep. Yekeh Kolubah on January 17, 2020 wrote the plenary of that body complaining members of the Liberia National Police of overstepping their bounds.

He said in his communication; “ it can be recalled that on yesterday when a group of protesters gathered at the Capitol Building to sound a  massage to their representatives, the Liberia National Police through the instruction of the Ministry of Justice, dispersed said gathering with tear gas and allegedly effected series of arrest on the protesters.”

He therefore requested the plenary to invite the Minister of Justice, Frank Musa Dean, and the Inspector General of Police, Col. Patrick Sudue to explain the legality of their action to use tear gas at the Capitol, and effect any form of arrest without seeking permission from authorities of either the House of Representatives or the Liberian Senate.

Speaking to the communication of the Montserrado County district number ten Lawmaker, Bomi County Representative, Edwin Melvin Snowe advised the plenary that calling the two officials to open plenary will not serve the purpose for which the lawmaker has written.

He indicated that most of those communications should be directed to their committees and when they failed to reach a decision, the plenary can now be involved into.

After the communication from the lawmaker was debated, members of that body agreed to send the communication to their committee on National Security and reporter in a week’s time.

end

 

