Rep. Koon Calls For State of Emergency

… To Curtail Movement Of People

By Mark Mengonfia

Montserrado County Electoral District #11 Representative, Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon is admonishing his colleagues at the House of Representatives to ensure a night time curfew at least to curtail the movement of people during these critical national health emergency.

The lawmaker said since he wrote the communication, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers has refused to allow it surface before the plenary of that body.

“Maybe it is because it did not come from members of the ruling party that is why he has refused to place it on the agenda,” he said.

In his communication to the Plenary of the House of Representatives that did not appear before the plenary, the Montserrado County District #11 Lawmaker said, imposing curfew could serve as a good measure of restricting the movement of people within and out of Montserrado and Margibi Counties which are affected by the current Coronavirus.

He further stated that a two week curfew could be at least better aimed at preventing other cases of the virus, but could also introduce tougher measures to avert the current situation from escalating further.

“Hon. Speaker, distinguished colleagues, Western Countries that are being overwhelmed by the outbreak today, earlier reneged on putting in the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus,” he stated.

“As direct representative of the people, it is not proper to see the country reach a state of devastation before taking additional steps to protecting the generation from going up in flames,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Rep. Koon said, as a way of going about the restrictions, citizens would be given time to get their essentials before the curfew takes effect from 9pm to at least 6am, but will avoid people leaving or perambulating in community’s corridor any time after the stipulated time.

“Individuals would not be allowed to leave their homes during the curfew period any time after 9pm under the strictly controlled circumstances, all shops, night clubs, and businesses would be closed during this time of the curfew to avoid gathering and media workers, medical and security personnel would be exempt from this curfew,” he stated.