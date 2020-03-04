 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Reporter on March 4, 2020

-Executive Mansion Tells Former VP Boakai

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Imagine having a sour relationship with a friend, who once helped you addressed issues affecting your life, but the friendship expired and that friend asked you to return all the help provided.

This is the case with former Liberian Vice President, Joseph N. Boakai who has been requested by the Executive Mansion to return all the goods he (Mr. Boakai) has received from President George in recent years.

President George M. Weah through his Press Office told ‘old man’ Boakai that if he (Boakai) wants to return US$2,000.00 collected for him by his supporters to refund help extended him during his ill period, he needs to come with all the assistance he has received from President Weah.

Recently, supporters of VP Boakai described as disrespect and insult in the face of the former statesman when President Weah went public about aid given the statesman.

President Weah in one of his statements said “Boakai needs to behave” adding that everything Boakai has was given to him by President Weah.

This sparked a huge debate in Liberia, something which made supporters of the former VP to start collecting funds among themselves to pay the money presented by President Weah for their political leader’s health.

The supporters managed to have collected US$2,000.00 to save the face of former VP Boakai and the presentation was done recently.

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Smith Toby responding to the presentation made by the supporters of VP Boakai said the action was “childish.”

“We saw it on the social media. We have not received any money from the former Vice President, but we hope that when he is coming with the US$2,000.00, he should come with the two cars, the ticket for him and the two persons who accompanied him if the former VP has that capacity to do so,” Smith Toby, tells former Vice President Boakai.

Toby added that people who are advising the former statesman are wrongly proceeding adding “it was appalling” to have seen the former VP on Social Media receiving envelop in the name of raising funding to refund President Weah.

