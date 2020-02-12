 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Robert Neal Accuses IAA Boss

By Reporter on February 12, 2020

-But Director General Fires Back

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

The Deputy Director General for Audit at the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has indicted the Director General, Emmanuel B. Nyeswa for alleged massive corruption at the entity.

In his 15 counts allegations, Mr. Robert Neal alleged that under the stewardship of Mr. Emmanuel B. Nyeswa, a review of the IAA’s payroll shows that the entity’s payroll has a monthly excess of almost US$40,000.00, an amount allegedly collected monthly by DG Nyeswa upon his appointment as DG.

He also alleged that during IAA special payroll audits of ministries and agencies, all vehicles used by the IAA are owned by DG Nyeswa and his colleagues and funding proposals for payroll audits from the IAA to the MFDP are unrealistically and always inflated.

“In 2018/2019 fiscal year, IAA cuts more than US$25,000.00 from IAA employees’ allowances as reprimand/warning and punishment. The amount, instead of being paid in GoL consolidated account at the Central Bank of Liberia was consumed by Director General Emmanuel Barten Nyeswa,” Robert Neal further alleged.

Addressing reporters in Monrovia Monday February 10, 2020, Robert Neal alleged that since his appointment as Deputy Director General for Audit, he doesn’t know how many auditors he supervises and how they are assigned.

According to him, he is never consulted during assignment of auditors. He added “for every time I request for my Department’s personnel listing, it would be a big fuss. Immediately upon my appointment in September 2018, three sections which had been with the Department since the enactment of the entity were removed from under the department of audit and placed under his office.”

Neal further alleged that he worked for one year without a printer in his office, but regularly prints in junior staff’s office.

“With these unfolding, I request an end to the ill-treatment which was hindering my efficiency. The next day I wrote and spelled out all that I wanted to be addressed. He called me in his office and said all my requests were not doing. Based on that I wrote him information that I was disengaging from audit and audit related works until my concerns could be addressed, that I wouldn’t attend senior staff meetings, which I would only go to work from 8:00am to 4:00pm. This is the letter Mr. Nyeswa considers as a resignation,” Mr. Neal further added.

Neal alleged that based on his issues, Mr. Nyeswa recalled his security and driver, disconnected him from the IAA chartroom and email system, locked his office since September 20, 2019 and froze his salary since September 2019; while he still remains the Deputy Director General for Audit.

The position occupied by Neal is a four year tenure position according to the Act creating the Internal Audit Agency.

Meanwhile, addressing reporters at the Internal Audit Agency’s head offices in Congo Town, Monday February 10, 2020, the Director General of the IAA, Emmanuel B. Nyeswa rubbished the allegations from his deputy.

DG Nyeswa said “there are people who look for conversations and I don’t like to talk these issues. Here at IAA, we focus on what we do. The name you mentioned is in pure violations of our regulations and everything here.”

He further added that he has no knowledge on US$40,000.00 as alleged by Mr. Robert Neal. DG Nyeswa also said they take disciplinary measures against employees who are in violations of the entity’s regulations and amount deducted from them remains in the system and not to him as alleged by Mr. Neal.

“Because we don’t hold such media interactions, people throw garbage at us,” DG Nyeswa said.

Published in Business

Reporter

Reporter

About US: The New Republic Newspaper is an independent newspaper established in 2009 by a Liberian journalist, Alphonso Toweh with many years of experience for the key purpose of reporting a balanced coverage of events as well as promoting Liberia’s image locally and internationally. Toweh has been working for Reuters News Agency as its correspondent since 1998 to present. In addition to that, he has served as correspondents for the following magazines: West Africa New African, Africa Week and African Observer. More to that, he worked for Radio Deutche Welle radio in Germany, Radio Netherlands and contributed to CNN, BBC News hour, BBC TV as well as Africa Confidential and Sunday Times in London. The paper has no political affiliation nor ethic lineage. The focus and primary commitment is to ensure the sovereignty of Liberia and unity for Africa. It seeks to foster human rights and freedom of the press. The New Republic is a liberal paper dedicated to upholding the tenets of democracy. It believes that state can not only create the political, social, economic and cultural spirit, but also to ensure that all human beings, irrespective of any affiliation is able to achieve its highest human potentials. The paper strives for free speech and equal opportunity for all. Importantly, it believes that the nation must intervene judiciously in the economic life, in order to minimise the adverse effects of free enterprise and ensure that less privileged people have reasonable and fair access to the basic necessities of life. By this, it would help reduce some level of threat. New Republic brings huge commitment to its readers and offers the nation the type of media that will advocate for the people and nudge our nation on the path of development and social re-engineering

More from BusinessMore posts in Business »

Comments are closed.