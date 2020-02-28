Royal Air Moroc In US$350k Damages

Royal Air Moroc Airline, one of the many airlines providing services in Liberia has been hooked of over US$350,000.00 to her client in damages.

Judge Roland Dahn of Civil Law Court “B” recently handed down a verdict against the Airline for damages of wrong doing in the tone of US$350,000.00 for alleged maltreatment and missing bag of a client in person of Cllr. Findly Karnga.

The Judge verdict comes five years after the lawsuit was filed against the management of Royal Air Moroc.

It can be recalled that on November 3, 2015, Cllr. Karnga filed an action with Civil Law Court “B” complaining that the Airline denied his bag entrance on the plane after its inspected and taggeddue to insufficient space on the plane and was later informed that he will received his bag in Morocco, a commitment the Airline failed to lived up to.

According to a complaint, Cllr. Karnga after series of unclear information surrounding his luggage, he (Karnga)requested to see the Supervisor on shift who toldhim that said bag was already in Monrovia; something which proved otherwise thus resulting tothe lawsuit against the Airline.

Cllr Karnga again in December 2016, complained the Airline to the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority, but still nothing was done to this effect.

The luggage contains money, shoes, car keys, clothing and other valuable materials. The lawyer sue indicated that the action of Royal Air Moroc caused him serious pain and stress that affected his eyes which caused him so much money to get treatment in addition to the money shoes, car keys clothing in the missing bag.

Judge Dahn in his ruling sided with Cllr. Karnga that there were several emails sent to the management of Air Moroc acknowledged by the Airline of the missing bag.

Judge Dahn also held the Airline Authority liable for not taking the Counselor issue seriously and ordered the institution to pay US$350,162 dollars.

The Airline therefore prayed the court to dismiss and deny Cllr. Karnga claim on ground that he did not agree to abide to the mandate from agents concerning his bag weight stating that it is an international and national rule prescribed.

The airline when asked about the missing bag, they were not clear, but attributed the situation to Cllr. Karnga refusal to settle the issues when he informed that his bag has things above weight to get on the plane; something that prompted the verdict against the institution.

Meanwhile, Judge Dahn after listening to legal argument from the parties in his wisdom awarded US$350,000.00 instead of the initial US$1million as prayed for by Cllr Karnga in 2015 against Royal Air Moroc.

TNR