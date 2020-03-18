RYCL Cleans GSA Road Community

-Executive Director Urges Young People To Be The Change They Want

As early as 6:45am, members particularly young people from a local nongovernmental organization, Rescue Youth for Change Liberia gathered together in Paynesville city outside Monrovia to carry out a volunteer community services on the GSA road ahead of the rainy season by cleaning water ways, brushing alleys and picking up plastic bags from various communities and major streets on the GSA road.

Rescue Youth for Change Liberia (RYCL) is a non for nonprofit and charity Organization founded January 2019 and launched the day that is globally observed as International Day of Charity by a young Liberian Journalist, Alfred Kollie with the purpose of giving back to society especially underprivileged in Liberia and the World at large.

Mr. Kollie, a young Liberian who came from a remote village in Lofa County, thought to give back to society particularly underprivileged through Charity, Education, youth empowerment, Entrepreneurship, Health and Community based Development initiatives.

The day long activities brought together both male and female combined with some community inhabitants who saw the need to helping the group in giving their community a good look.

Speaking Saturday March 6, 2020, the Founder and Executive Director of the group, Alfred Kollie called on Liberians to stop the too much talking and engage in positive initiatives that will transform their lives, communities and society at large.

‘’Let me say this to all young persons, now is the time to do positive things and stop depending on your parents, guidance and government because they will not always be around or in the position to help, but putting yourself together by doing what is right is the best thing to do as a young person,’’ Kollie urged.

According to the young Liberian Journalist, young people have the power, energy and ability to transform their life, but the issue of laziness and the habit of depending on parents and government is what killing many young people’s dreams and visions.

Kollie is at the same time calling on well-meaning Liberians including both local and international organizations for support, partnership and mentorship in making his dream and vision come to fruition by giving back to society through charity, education, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship among other.

In remarks, the youth Chair of Samuel G. Dahn Community on the GSA Road, Emmanuel Jacobs thanked the group for such initiative in the community and promised his community full cooperation and support to the group.

According to him, the activities will make impact in the community and encourage other youth to think positively by working with youthful organization in transforming their future.

Jacobs at the same time urged young people across Liberia to work together by solving some of the problems affecting young people in society. TNR