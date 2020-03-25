Samaritan’s Purse, New Eye Sight Center End Eye Surgical Operations

Samaritan’s Purse and New Sight Eye Center in partnership with the Ministry of Health held a one week of major eye surgical operations at the Chief Jallah Lone Medical Center in order to restore better eye sight to visually impaired people residing in Gbarpolu County from March 9 – 14, 2020.

Speaking during the commencement of the exercise, Mrs. Kou Bamakoa Sims, Health Sector Manager of Samaritan’s Purse said, the operation seeks to address situations ranging from cataracts to nearly visual impair individuals. She further noted that the campaign declared against cataracts is sponsored by Samaritan’s purse and implemented by the New Sight Eye Center located at the 72nd Road in Paynesville outside Monrovia.

Madam Sims disclosed that the cost of the project is about US$15, 00.00, noting that the project is Samaritan‘s purse own way of telling people that God loves them as they preach Christ across the nation.

The Chief Jallah Lone Medical Center got overflowed with cataract and visually impaired patients after two days of successful surgery on about 50 persons with a large number of people still optimistic to be served.

It is believed that the growing number of people on a daily basic as the operation continued was at the result of inspired testimonies from relatives and friends which led them to troop in their numbers at the Center.

However, the supervisor on this program said nothing could be done despite the massive turnout. Meanwhile, there is a set priority on target (cataracts). She indicated that most of the cases screened were not eye cataracts but rather Pterygium (flesh growing on the eye), while others could have been spiritual.

According to Mrs. Sims, while it is true that the turnout is overwhelming, the trip itself is a field survey and a case study hoping that the Ministry of Health and partners would see the need to making sure that immediate attention is drawn to the eye sector in Liberia.

Also speaking, the Administrator of the Chief Jallah Lone Medical Center, said she overwhelmed by the inspiring testimonies of patients who over the period have suffered the effects of cataracts and blindness for years.

At the end of every day surgery, successful candidates were all exalting God for the Samaritan’s purse, new sight eye center and the government of Liberia.

On the other hand, Madam Yassah stressed that the Chief Jallah Lone Medical Center which is the only referral Center is faced with several challenges; Lack of sufficient fuel to run the center and the operation of the facility without an eye surgeon amongst others which she said are the most disturbing ones.

At the same time, Superintendent J. Kaya Saah lauded the team of surgeon headed by Robert Dolo assisted by Ms. Jetty for a brilliant and significant job done so far, and the Samaritan’s Purse for their sponsorship to help people who have lived with visual impairment to regain their sights in Gbarpolu County and Liberia at large.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer and the chief surgeon on the trip in Gbarpolu County, Dr. Robert Dolo thanked the county health team for their full cooperation during the period of the operation at the Chief Jallah Lone Center.

Giving statistic on the operation, Dr. Dolo said, his team screened about 663 patients of which 82 persons were operated, out of the 82 patients he said 12 of them were terregeon not cataract which was the target of the team.

According to Dr. Dolo, terregeon is a fleshly growth that covers the eye which can also cause blindness in the eye.