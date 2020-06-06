SDKQ Identifies With Kids, Elderly In Bernard Farm

–Distributes Food, Nonfood Items

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

As part of its distribution of food and nonfood items during the novel coronavirus pandemic, a United States based nongovernmental organization ‘Sons and Daughters-Kings and Queens (SDKQ) Saturday June 6, 2020 distributed food and nonfood items to the kids and elderly of Kpelleh Town in Bernard Farm community in Paynesville City, Montserrado County.

SDKQ has since extended its humanitarian services to Africa. The African branch of the organization was established in 2017 to help ‘disadvantaged youth’ commonly called ‘zogos’ who live in the streets due to their lifestyle of taking in illegal substances.

Elderly received their supplies



The organization believes this will help transform their lives and make them productive citizens again and help rebuild Liberia.

The nonprofit organization is funded by its founder Joe Wooley, a philanthropist based in the United States of America. He is also the organization’s international spokesperson and lobbyist.

Staff of SDKQ with the kids

The items distributed on Saturday June 6, 2020 in Bernard Farm Community include rice, nose masks and Maggie cube. The organization distributed similar items in Chocolate City in Gardnersville in May 2020.

Staff of SDKQ at the distribution site

Speaking at the distribution in Bernard Farm, Ben Johnson, the Executive Director and National Spokesperson of the Team in Liberia said although the organization was established to cater to ‘disadvantaged youth’ but they are providing to the needy especially children and the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the country.

Before distribution

Johnson commended the founder and chief sponsor of the organization, Joe Wooley for the provision to the children and the elderly during this difficult period in the country.

More than three hundred kids and elderly benefited from the donation on Saturday. He said they are grateful to Mr. Wooley as he continues to do more great things for the people of Liberia.

“We are working hard to help our mothers and kids through the help of Mr. Wooley. We are here today because Mr. Wooley has seen the need to help Liberians. We want you people to pray for us for things to get better because the more we get, the more we will continue to provide for you people,” Ben Johnson said.

He said they will continue to move from one community to another providing for Liberians who are really in need especially during this novel coronavirus pandemic.

Before distribution

“If you are blessed, you should help someone, that’s what we are doing through the help of Mr. Wooley. There is a need to help the elderly and kids. There is a lot more to be done in Liberia. We want to reach out as quickly as possible because we know our government is limited,” he added.

Johnson calls on other philanthropist across the globe to see the need in partnering with Mr. Joe Wooley in raising the needed resources to help the underprivileged in Liberia.

Beneficiaries of the items thanked the founder and chief sponsor of Sisters and Daughters-Kings and Queens for the timely donation and prayed that God continues to bless him to be a help to the needy in Liberia.

Divine Comman and Courage Grimes [kids] who spoke on behalf of their colleagues appreciated Mr. Wooley for identifying with them during this very difficult period as their parents struggle to feed them.

“We the kids and our parents of Bernard Farm are very grateful and appreciative to Sons and Daughters-Kings and Queens for the items and may God bless you so you can do more for us,” little Courage Grimes said.

“Thanks for remembering us during this COVID-19. We are very grateful to you people,” Divine Comman said.

Meanwhile, Westmore Dahn, an elder of the community who spoke on behalf of the elderly thanked the organization for the farsightedness in promptly providing for the elderly and the kids of the community.