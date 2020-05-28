SDKQ Provides Food, Non-food Items To Kids, Elderly In Chocolate City

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

In an effort to ensure happiness during this COVID-19, a nonprofit organization called the Sons and Daughters- Kings and Queens based in the United States of America Wednesday May 27, 2020 distributed food and non-food items to kids and the elderly in Chocolate City in Gardnerville, Montserrado County.

Mr. Joe Wooley, Founder of SDKQ



The African branch of the nonprofit organization was established in 2017 to help the ‘disadvantaged youth’ commonly ‘zogos’ who live in the streets due to their lifestyle of taking in illegal substances.

The aim of Sons and Daughters-Kings and Queens is to help transform their lives and make productive citizens again and help significantly rebuild Liberia.

The nonprofit organization is funded by its founder Joe Wooley, a philanthropist based in the United States of America. He also is the organization’s international spokesperson and lobbyist.



The items distributed Wednesday include rice and nose masks. More than two hundred children and elderly benefitted from the goodwill of the nonprofit organization.

Speaking to reporters following the distribution in Chocolate City, Ben Johnson, the Executive Director and National Spokesperson of the Team in Liberia said they are looking at the Coronavirus or COVID-19 and the life thereof and provide assistance to aid the ‘less fortunate’.



“So, as an organization, we decided to look somewhere. So, we targeted the children. As you can see, we are providing for over 200 children and some elderly,” Ben Johnson said.

According to Johnson, they will continue to identify with kids and the elderly in other communities as part of their work humanitarian works.



“We will go as many communities as we can and continue the same process of aiding and look for the elderly as well. Especially those who cannot come out and we want to take it to them by going from door-to-door,” he added.



Johnson added “We have plans for those guys too once this is all done. But in the wake of COVID-19, we just want to do as much we can to the ‘less fortunate’ and our targeted audience is the elderly and the youth. Today we provided rice, vegetable oil and nose masks, vita, cube,” he said.