Sen. Dillon Breaks Ground for US$60k Rehabilitation Center



By Reuben Sei Waylaun

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of Montserrado County Friday May 15, 2020 broke ground for rehabilitation center for ‘Zogoes’ or ‘disadvantaged youth’ in the county.

The project is called the Center for Rehabilitation and Integration (CEFRI) and is valued at US$60,000.00 under The Dillon’s Foundation Incorporated. It is located in Cooper Farm, Rehab Community in Montserrado County.



According to the structural design of the center, it will contain dormitory with 11 bedrooms, clinic, chapters for Muslims and Christians, training centers, parking lots, storages among others.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon thanked the people of Monsterrado County for reposing confidence in him to lead as senator. The Monsterrado County lawmaker reminded his people that the project is in fulfillment of promise he made during the campaign to rehabilitate the zogoes or disadvantaged youths.

The Liberty Party stalwart dubbed “The Light” in the National Legislature said the initial funding of US$16,000.00 was made available by “Friends of Dillon” in the diaspora headed by Emmanuel Yarto.



The place for the project was leased for ten years with the consent of community people. He added “We will do a complete renovation of this place. We will change this place. This place looks dilapidated, we will fence this place and we will work to make it look good for our brothers and sisters.”

Senator Dillon reminded Liberians to think about the “Zogos” saying they are national security threat if nothing is done to make them productive citizens. He added that the numbers of those disadvantaged youths continue to increase daily and it was time to take positive actions and reduce the numbers.



“If we rehabilitate one Zogos, he or she can build skyscraper and if we don’t, they will break it down. They too need to live, they deserve to live, this is a long term project. We will rehabilitate them, detox them, and make them productive citizens,” Sen. Dillon said.

He continues “We will continue to put on the light. This project is in our heart.”

When questioned about the sustainability plan for the project even if he is not Senator of the County, the exuberance lawmaker said the center belongs to the people of Monsterrado and the Liberian Government, saying he is just a driver.

“I am the driver, the Friends of Dillon doing it for the people of Monsterrado county. This should be a national concern. The current status of our brothers and sisters should be a national concern. I am just showing the light, the government will come in,” Senator Dillon added.

Senator Dillon has meanwhile disclosed that once completed, the center will pay keen attention to female Zogos with babies who are sleeping with their babies in graveyards across the city.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Cooper Farm Community, David F. Cooper said the community remains a center for humanitarian works dating as far as the days of their father.

Cooper thanked Senator Dillon for the initiative and pledged the unflinching supports of the community people to ensure the success of the center in meeting its objectives.

Also speaking, the Project Officer, Rev. Horace P. Nagbe who described Senator Dillon as a ‘Political Saint’ said his works since his ascendancy to the position makes him the real light and ‘political saint’.

Rev. Nagbe said Senator Dillon is giving Liberians the light. He added “This vision will go beyond Monsterrado County.”