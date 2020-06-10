Sen. Dillon Detests Nwabudike As LACC Boss

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of Montserrado County has detested Ndubusi Nwabudike as Chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

Nwabudike came in conflict with the law during his confirmation hearing at the Liberian Senate after being nominated by President George Weah as Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

It was later discovered that Nwabudike, a Nigerian by birth had conflicting nationalities after claiming to be a Liberian by naturalization, but couldn’t authenticate documentations of his naturalization in Liberia.

Based on this, it was apparent that he could be rejected and was later withdrawn by President George Weah.

However, it has now been discovered that Nwabudike is working at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) as its Chairperson.

In a letter dated June 9, 2020, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon drawn the attention of the plenary of the Liberian Senate through Pro-Temp Albert Chie about the presence of Nwabudike at the LACC.

Senator Dillon drawn the attention of his colleagues to section 6.3 of the Act creating the LACC which calls for only qualified and eligible Liberian citizens to serve on the commission.

Section 6. 3 of the LACC on qualification says “Each member of the commission shall be a Liberian and not less than thirty years of age, of good moral character in the community and with proven records in anticorruption advocacy or professional training and or experience in law, law enforcement, auditing, accounting or related field. The membership of the commission shall also be drawn to reflect the broad spectrum of society; provided further that no two commissioners shall have the same county of origin and all five shall not be of the same gender”

Senator Dillon reminded his colleagues that Nwabudike, a Nigerian by birth has not demonstrated or proven to be a Liberian and manner of acquisition of his Liberian citizenship, as he claimed before members of the Liberian Senate during his confirmation hearing. “Take seize thereof, and ensure that the proper and appropriate measures be taken to uphold, protect and defend the integrity and credibility of the LACC from being abused and violated,” Sen. Dillon calls on his colleagues in the letter.