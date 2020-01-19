Sen. Dillon Gives US$12k To Montserrado County

–Vows To Keep His Campaign Promises

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has kept his campaign promise by donating US$12,000.00 or LRD2, 280,000.00 to Montserrado County for development purpose.

During the Montserrado Count by-elections, Senator Dillon told the people of Montserrado County to vote him and if elected, he will take just US$5,000.00 of his salary and benefits and the rest will be given to the county for development.

Due to the delay in salary, the Montserrado County lawmaker couldn’t pay the amount promised following his inauguration, but had to wait until November 2019 to get an alert from the Liberian Government of his salary. This salary is from August 2019-to-November 2019.

After the receiving the amount, Senator Dillon fulfilled his campaign promised by donating US$12,000.00 to the county toward development projects that citizens of the county will identify.

According to him, he prays not to change if the government decides to increase or decrease their benefits and salary as Senators.

“We made a commitment to turn the light on. It’s not about the money because I know the US$5,000.00 is enough for us and the balance will go to the city. We will ensure it benefits the county and its people. We are demonstrating our words into actions,” Senator Dillon said.

He further said “Even if we increase the salary and benefits to US$100,000.00, I will take only US$5,000.00.”

Senator Dillon however clarified that it is the Liberian Government that sent him an alert that the money has entered his account for the months of August 2019 to November 2019 respectively.

“Sometime the government can send alert that the money in your account and when you go to the bank, they will tell you no money. I received alert from the government and if no money, don’t blame me. I am not giving you check, but withdrawal slip and you will be accompanied by my office staff. This amount is in bulk,” Senator Dillon added.

The opposition Liberty Party stalwart called on his colleagues to see reasons and follow his good example of personally giving to their respective districts and counties if they mean well for their people and the country.

“If all of us can do such, the money will be plenty. Let’s fight to make our health sector resilient. It’s a disservice to the citizens who voted us. We need to tackle critical sectors in the country. We will be drafting a Bill that will make our salary and benefits a law so we can’t increase it,” he said.

Members of the Council to manage the money are drawn from each of the 17 electoral districts in Montserrado County and they decide what type of development they will undertake. A staff from the Senator’s office will only monitor them to ensure accountability.

Speaking during the presentation, a member of the Council, Comfort Bedell Dahn who exuberantly congratulated Senator Dillon said this is the first of its kind for a politician to be keeping his promise in such manner.

“We pray and hope that other Senators and Representatives will follow you. Let God helps you to see the fruit of your money because you work for it,” Madam Comfort Bedell Dahn said.

For his part, Pastor Aaron Wheagar, one of the Council’s members said he has never seen a politician making promise and fulfilling it.

“This is exceptional leadership. You have live up to the commitment and I pray that others will follow you to improve the county,” he said.