Sen. Dillon Vows To Remain Stable In His Advocacy

By Reporter on January 23, 2020

-As He’s Named On Several Senate Committees

Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillon has vowed to remain stable in his advocacy as the people’s Senator. Speaking Thursday January 23, 2020 after being awarded by the Montserrado County Students Union (MONSU) for his advocacy as Senator, Senator Dillon said he has been named on the Liberian Senate’s Committees on Maritime, Youth and Sports, Public Corporation, Internal Affairs and Good Governance, and the Legislative Modernization project.

According to the Montserrado County lawmaker, he is happy that he has been appointed on Youth and Sports, Internal Affairs and Good Governance and the Legislative Modernization Project which will affords him the opportunity to significantly contribute to key decisions in the interest of the young people in the country and reform at the National Legislature.

He said he doesn’t want to be on any lucrative committee, but prefer to be on the committees on Health, Youth & Sports, Gender to help make some good points in the interest of the Liberian people, saying he will make that clear to the Senate Pro-Tempore, Albert Chie.

“I am not comfortable with lucrative committees and the Pro-Tempore will know about this,” he said.

Speaking on the award from the Montserrado County Students Union (MONSU), Senator Dillon said receiving those numerous awards reminds him that he needs to stand on course to perform in the interest of the Liberian people.

He said there are lots of Darius Dillons in Liberia who are in the interest of the Liberian people, but they need to be given the chance to perform.

“We want to shine the light and make it better for every Liberian,” he said.

