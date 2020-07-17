Sen. Grupee Seeks Re-election

-As Rainbow Coalition Meets Supporters

What is dubbed as the ‘Rainbow Coalition’ to spearhead the re-election of Senator Thomas Grupee has for the first time met with coordinators, supporters and sympathizers of the Senator in Nimba County.

The acquaintance meeting took place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Saclepea, central Nimba County, when a record crowd of coordinators, supporters and sympathizers from the nine electoral districts and 17 administrative districts of the county assembled for a one-day awareness bordered on the need to systematically structure election-related activities intended for the pending mid-term senatorial election campaign in the county.

The Chief of Office Staff (COS) of Senator Grupee, Mr. N. MacPherson David, who made special statements on behalf of the senator, dispelled widespread rumors that the incumbent is not medically strong and as such is not seeking re-election.

COS David, who is also former Nimba County Development Superintendent, confirmed that though Senator Grupee has had some health problems, he has undergone tremendous medication and is currently well, adding, “Senator Grupee is back on his feet; he is well and strong; he is contesting the election.”

David however expressed outright dismay that because of politics, people who are desperately seeking public offices rejoice to hear that those in positions they want to occupy are incapacitated, noting, “In time past, people sought prayers for their leaders’ health”

He assured the audience that once the United States health system opens border, Senator Grupee will be back in Liberia as soon as possible.

The COS used the opportunity to urge the coordinators, supporters and sympathizers of the senator, to get back to their respective communities to reawaken the spirit to reclaim the seat at the Upper House.

At the acquaintance meeting, the Chief of Office Staff introduced and presented the leadership of ‘Team Grupee’ to the audience, which include Dr. Kadiker Dahn- Chairperson; Mr. Lewis K. Glay; publicity head; Mr. C. Hendrix Grupee; advisor, Mr. Phil Gbor Tougbay, security head, Mr. Sam Zota; Secretary, among others.

He said the team and supporters of Senator Grupee cannot wait for his arrival before laying a solid foundation for the election; noting, “We must network in the county.”

It was now time, the COS observed, that Nimbaians begin to differentiate between investment and development, emphasizing that Senator Grupee’s achievements in the county have bordered on projects and initiatives which are community-driven. “The senator Grupee does not invest for economic returns. Every project he has initiated or supported in the county is owned by the people,” COS David said.

At the same time, Dr. Dahn, the chairperson of ‘Team Grupee” has admonished Nimbaians to be cognizant of the reality that the mid-term senatorial election will be a defining moment to determine the county’s position in the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Dr. Dahn warned that people who seek ‘transactional politics’ as a means of electing leaders in the county must be resisted at all cost.

“You have not made the wrong choice to support Senator Grupee because he is above the fray of tribal and sectional politics. This election will determine and define the Mah, Dan, Krahn, Mandingo and Gbi, if we vote right,” he stressed.

Dr. Dahn observed that there is a coordinated conspiracy against the growth and development of the county.

He termed Senator Grupee as a leader who feels strongly that people he leads deserve help, unlike other leaders whom he (Dahn) said always want to see the governed suffer perpetually.

Meanwhile, a staunch supporter of Senator Prince Johnson from Buu Yao , who is also an influential member of the Movement for Development and Reconstruction(MDR), Daniel Troe, has disclosed that he and other members of the MDR will support Senator Grupee in the pending mid-term election.

Mr. Troe who attended the Saclepea acquaintance meeting, said they have a called meeting in Buu Yao scheduled for July 19, 2020 in the district to make their position crystal clear to Senator Johnson that they will not support any candidate other than Senator Grupee.

The one-day event was climaxed by the commencement of a leadership restructuring process of each electoral district to ensure proper coordination during the electioneering period. TNR