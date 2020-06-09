Sen Joseph Distributes L$500k To Marketers In New Georgia Estate Market

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

In an effort to ensure economic sustainability for marketers during this novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, Senator Saah H. Joseph of Montserrado County Monday June 8, 2020 distributed L$500,000 to marketers in the New Georgia Estate market.

Addressing legislative reporters following the distribution, Senator Joseph said the exercise is his own way of helping the marketers because of the current economic situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to him, the money being distributed is given to him by the Liberian Government as his part of his salary and benefits. He said he has been saving the L$300,000.00 monthly and has since accumulated to L$5m.

The former Montserrado district#13 Representative said he has visited other markets in rural Montserrado and other suburbs of Monrovia with similar distribution.

Each of the marketer in the New Georgia Estate Market received L$5,000.00 based on the sizes of their businesses and five marketers with the least businesses received US$100.00 in order to elevate their businesses in a much convincing look.

“Some of the marketers are surviving on the same businesses they are selling. The money will help them to increase their businesses. This is not a loan, it is my own way of helping our people and it’s free for them. They need to sustain the business and empower themselves. We built the market and now empowering them,” Senator Joseph said in an interview with Legislative reporters.

Judging from his historical generosity as an ‘humanitarian’, despite his status as politician, the entry of the Montserrado County lawmaker into the Market hall previously constructed by him was very triumphant

The marketers in a very jubilant mood were heard chanting in their penguin English ‘our papa Saah Joseph, we thank you so much, that’s what we want from our people’

They thanked the lawmaker for his farsightedness and prompt response to their plights during this very difficult period in the country.