Sen. Joseph Gives L$500k To Montserrado County Dist#9 For Food Distribution

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

Montserrado County electoral district nine Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood is current away during this novel coronavirus pandemic, but she will be happy in her current location due to the financial intervention of Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph.

The former Montserrado County electoral district#13 Representative Wednesday June 10, 2020 donated L$500,000 to Representative Youngblood’s office as part of his contribution for food distribution initiated by Montserrado County electoral district nine during this COVID-19.

The humanitarian gesture from Senator Joseph will be a boost to district nine that has since begun the distribution of basic food and other anti-COVID-19 materials to residents of the district.

The donation by Senator Joseph on Wednesday brings his spending spree to L$1.5m in less than one week.

The governing Coalition for Democratic Change’s stalwart has earlier donated L$1m to market women in Montserrado County.

Speaking at the district’s office, Senator Joseph told the jubilant staff of Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood that the money is his preliminary contribution to the ongoing food distribution in the district.

Senator Joseph said Representative Youngblood who is also a member of the governing CDC has been a very close allied since the 53rd Legislature.

“I received huge support from this district during the elections that sent me to the Liberian Senate. Today my visit is in appreciation of that support you gave me,” Senator Joseph recalled district nine’s support.

The Montserrado County lawmaker assured the district that additional L$500,000 will be given to bring the total to L$1m.

Saah Frank Foko who received the money on behalf of the district said “We are not surprised today because we have followed your records of giving back to your people.’