Sen. Sando Johnson: “It’s My Right To Associate, Disassociate”

Sen. Sando Johnson





Bomi County Senator, Sando D. Johnson who is lingering between two political institutions says it is his right to associate and disassociate with any party.

Speaking via phone in conversation on Truth FM Monday June 15, 2020, the Bomi County Senator said he was taking a major decision for what he calls betterment of the citizens of his County.

Senator Johnson during the 2017 general and presidential election crossed over from the National Patriotic Party (NPP) to the All Liberian Party (ALP) on grounds that there were breached of some agreements reached with the Congress For Democratic Change.

Recently, the Bomi Lawmaker returned to the NPP with the saying that they have settled their differences.

But during the phone conversation, Senator Johnson said he never resigned from the ALP.

“If you went to the ALP, the records are there. Where I am going now is for the betterment of the Liberian people,” he said.

He went on to say that “there is no different between ALP and NPP.”

The Bomi County Senator who is considered as one of the strongest allies of jailed Liberian President said “I am no longer with NPP.”

Liberian politicians hold the view that the Bomi County Senator is not sure that the CDC will allow him contest the December Senatorial election on the party’s ticket thus forcing him to return to the ALP he recently left.

There are reports that the CDC is going to feature former House Speaker, J. Alex Tyler to unseat him ( Sando Johnson), the debate which is currently ongoing in Bomi.

The lawmaker who is optimistic of winning the December election, said if he does not win the election, he will revert to his farm and will not venture into politics anymore but rather remain a private citizen.