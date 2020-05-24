Sen. Sando Johnson Provides Food, Non-Food Items To Imams, Pastors In Bomi County

Sen. Sando Dazoe Johnson (Left in a suit)

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson of Bomi County Saturday May 23, 2020 provided food and non-food items to Imams and Pastors in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

The items donated by the Bomi County lawmaker include forty bags of rice, nose masks and faucet buckets to 11 Imams and 11 pastors in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

According to him, the items given to those individuals are part of his ongoing contributions to the religious leaders in the County.

He said the process is an ongoing exercise that takes place every week in the County.

Meanwhile, Senator Johnson has provided rice, nose masks and disinfectants to the Jewel’s Starfish Foundation in Tubmanburg.

The Jewel’s starfish Foundation comprises of 100 girls on the scholarship of Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor.

According to the Senator, the items that were given to those girls by the Vice President was through his intervention.

He also admonished them to remain courageous in the COVID-19 crisis not to get pregnant, but to be focused on their education on grounds that the Coronavirus will not stay forever and schools will reopen.

Source: Foday Sesay’s Facebook page through Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson on WhatsApp.