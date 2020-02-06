Senate Invites Solicitor General Cephus

-Over Reported Charges Dropped Against Ellen Corkrum

Members of the Liberian Senate have unanimously agreed to invite Solicitor General Syrenius Cephus to explain the reported dropping of charges against Ellen Cockrum, former Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority.



The former LAA boss was indicted by the Liberian Government during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for alleged economic crimes and crimes committed against the state. Since then she has been residing in the United States of America and vehemently refused to return home to face charges.

She returned recently in Liberia. Since her return into the country, there was rumor that the charges against her were dropped by the Liberian Government headed by President George Weah and reportedly confirmed by the Solicitor General Syrenius Cephus.

Based on this, Lofa County Senator Stephen Zargo wrote the plenary of the Liberian Senate to clearly explain the dropping of the charges.

As we are aware, the Justice Minister said he was not aware of charges being dropped against any indictee, while the Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia holds an opposing position, Senator Zargo said in his letter.

The letter added in view thereof, we request that the Solicitor General be cited before this Honorable body for the purpose of clarifying the statements and position being attributed to him. Such clarification is necessary considering the national security implications from which the matter arose.

After deliberations, it was agreed that the Solicitor General appear next Thursday February 13, 2020 in open plenary for explanations.