 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Senate Invites Solicitor General Cephus

By Reporter on February 6, 2020

-Over Reported Charges Dropped Against Ellen Corkrum
Members of the Liberian Senate have unanimously agreed to invite Solicitor General Syrenius Cephus to explain the reported dropping of charges against Ellen Cockrum, former Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority.


The former LAA boss was indicted by the Liberian Government during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for alleged economic crimes and crimes committed against the state. Since then she has been residing in the United States of America and vehemently refused to return home to face charges.
She returned recently in Liberia. Since her return into the country, there was rumor that the charges against her were dropped by the Liberian Government headed by President George Weah and reportedly confirmed by the Solicitor General Syrenius Cephus.
Based on this, Lofa County Senator Stephen Zargo wrote the plenary of the Liberian Senate to clearly explain the dropping of the charges.
As we are aware, the Justice Minister said he was not aware of charges being dropped against any indictee, while the Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia holds an opposing position, Senator Zargo said in his letter.
The letter added in view thereof, we request that the Solicitor General be cited before this Honorable body for the purpose of clarifying the statements and position being attributed to him. Such clarification is necessary considering the national security implications from which the matter arose.
After deliberations, it was agreed that the Solicitor General appear next Thursday February 13, 2020 in open plenary for explanations.

Published in Politics

Reporter

Reporter

About US: The New Republic Newspaper is an independent newspaper established in 2009 by a Liberian journalist, Alphonso Toweh with many years of experience for the key purpose of reporting a balanced coverage of events as well as promoting Liberia’s image locally and internationally. Toweh has been working for Reuters News Agency as its correspondent since 1998 to present. In addition to that, he has served as correspondents for the following magazines: West Africa New African, Africa Week and African Observer. More to that, he worked for Radio Deutche Welle radio in Germany, Radio Netherlands and contributed to CNN, BBC News hour, BBC TV as well as Africa Confidential and Sunday Times in London. The paper has no political affiliation nor ethic lineage. The focus and primary commitment is to ensure the sovereignty of Liberia and unity for Africa. It seeks to foster human rights and freedom of the press. The New Republic is a liberal paper dedicated to upholding the tenets of democracy. It believes that state can not only create the political, social, economic and cultural spirit, but also to ensure that all human beings, irrespective of any affiliation is able to achieve its highest human potentials. The paper strives for free speech and equal opportunity for all. Importantly, it believes that the nation must intervene judiciously in the economic life, in order to minimise the adverse effects of free enterprise and ensure that less privileged people have reasonable and fair access to the basic necessities of life. By this, it would help reduce some level of threat. New Republic brings huge commitment to its readers and offers the nation the type of media that will advocate for the people and nudge our nation on the path of development and social re-engineering

More from PoliticsMore posts in Politics »

Comments are closed.