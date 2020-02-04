Senate Rejects President Weah’s choice

MONROVIA -TNR-The Liberian senate on Tuesday rejected two appointees of president George M. Weah citing character issuesAtty. Toga Nimley was nominated to be the chairman for The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission-(LERC) and Cllr. Charles Gibson, chairman of the Board, Liberia Electricity Corporation-LEC.

The rejection was done by the plenary, after the Senate committee on Energy and Natural Resources, headed by Lofa County Senator, George Tengbeh made the recommendation for their disqualification.

Meanwhile the committee recommended Mr. Michael Korkpor for confirmation to the LERC.

It is not known if he will be confirmed.

Sources said, that the rejection was mainly triggered by a communication to the office of the president expressing their opposition for the two persons.

This is the third time time for Cllr. Gibson to be rejected by the Liberian senate. President Weah nominated him to head the Board of the National Oil Company of Liberia-NOCAL. He was said to have been on record to misapplying over US$25,322.00 from his client. This led to his suspension of two months by the Supreme Court of Liberia after he was found guilty by the Grievance and Ethics Committee of the court.

Later, the position of Justice Minister Justice. He was rejected on similar grounds.

For Nimley, the US government sent a diplomatic note to president Weah informing him about the nomination to the position. That the US, which supports the Millennium Challenge Account would withhold all support to the entity until such nomination was withdrawn.

But president Weah, according to legislative sources, ignored the note and nominated Nimley. The LEC is supported financially by the MCAL.

Details on Atty. Nimley were not given, but sources close to Foreign Ministry told this paper that there were some financial and other issues with him from the USA. TNR