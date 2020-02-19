 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Senate Rejects Tarplah Davis

By Reporter on February 19, 2020

-Overwhelmingly Denies Him As Deputy Defense Minister For Operations

The Liberian Senate Committee on National Security and Veteran Affairs has rejected the confirmation of Deputy Defense Minister for Operations Designate, Tarplah Davis.

In a recommendation to the plenary of the Senate, the Committee rejected Mr. Davis on grounds that his social media (Facebook) post that he will ‘shoot or kill’ any protester undermines the position of the government and security of the state.

Since his appearance for confirmation, Senators have been grumbling over the reported disgusting comments of Mr. Davis on social media toward protesters in Liberia.

Tarplah Davis commonly known as “Zoely Zoe” on his social media (Facebook) is accused of threatening to ‘shoot and kill’ protesters in Liberia, but refused to clearly admit to members of the Liberian Senate of his comments.

After several minutes as to his knowledge of the comments despite being quizzed by Senator Milton Teahjay of Sinoe County, Davis repeatedly denied his assertions and put out a self-protective posture at the senators.

After several minutes of repeated questions and comments, Senator Peter Coleman openly expressed disappointment in the nominee’s lack of remorse.

Senator SandoDazoe Johnson of Bomi County clearly revealed if the decision to confirm was with him alone, he will reject Tarplah Davis without hesitation for lack of remorse.

Other Senators including Senators Abraham Darius Dillon, ConmanyWesseh, and Jonathan Kaipay among others expressed similar disappointment over Tarplah Davis lack of remorse.

The rejection of Davis brings to three, recent nominations by President Weah who have been rejected by members of the Liberian Senate. They are Charles Gibson and Togba Nimely respectively.

