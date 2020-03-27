“Senate Will Perform Its Statutory Mandate”

-Senator Milton Teahjay Asserts

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Autonomous Agencies and Commissions, Sinoe County Senator, J. Milton Teahjay says the Committee will this Friday conduct confirmation hearing for the newly nominated Commissioners of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Addressing Reporters Tuesday at his Capitol Hill office, Senator Teahjay said all is now set for his committee to carry on what he calls, “due-diligence” of the nominee in line with Article 54 of the Constitution of Liberia.

He said though the Country is engaged with the fight of the deadly Coronavirus, the committee will duly observe all health measures during the conduct of the hearing.

Senator Teahjay at the same time indicated that inquires and concerns of the public will be taken into consideration during the hearing.

President George Weah recently nominated Cllr. Ndubusi Nwabudike as Chairman, Davidetta Brown-Lasannah- Co-Chair, Cllr. Ernestine Morgan-Awar- Commissioner, Floyd Sayor- Commissioner, Barsee Kpankpa-Commissioner and Josephine Kou Gaye –Commissioner of the National Elections Commission pending confirmation actions by the Liberian Senate.