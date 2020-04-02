Senator Kangar-Lawrence Gets Tough

-Wants Nwabudike Prosecuted

Grand Bassa County Senator and the lone female lawmaker in the Liberian Senate is said to be getting tough as the confirmation of National Elections Commission (NEC) chairman designate moves into critical stage.

Ndubusi Nwabudike, a naturalized Liberian who was nominated by President Weah has been giving conflicting accounts of his naturalization which has resulted into some Senators including the Grand Bassa County lawmaker seeing him as a ‘fraudster.’

Cllr. Nwabudike told members of the Liberian Senate during his confirmation that he naturalized in 1982 at the age of 17 years, when the Alien and Nationality law of the country called for 21 years.

Besides, he gave certificate regarding this, but the writing weren’t clear for reading and he himself appealing for photocopy and he couldn’t produce an original copy.

Based on this, he was rescheduled on Wednesday April 1, 2020 to produce all documents, but he couldn’t produce those documents he was scheduled for.

However, Liberty Party standard bearer and Senator of Grand Bassa County has announced that the Weah’s nominee be charged with perjury for what she calls lying under oath at the Liberian Senate.

“Now it is proven that Mr. Ndubisi Nwabudike is not a Liberian, and cannot hold the position as the chairman of our Elections Commission, he must be charged with perjury for lying under oath at the Liberian Senate and must also be charged as a criminal for fraudulent activities,” she said in official Facebook post.

Prior to his nomination by President Weah as chairman designate of the NEC, Nwabuduke served as Chairman of the Governance Commission and subsequently the Chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission for which he was confirmed by the Senate.

The confirmation hearing on Wednesday April 1, 2020 abruptly came to a close due to conflicting documents presented by Cllr. Nwabudike.

Other Liberians Called for withdrawal of his Nomination:

Liberians have been calling for the withdrawal of Nwabudike’s nomination based on his conflicting nationality.

Some of them include Senator Darius Dillon, Representative Nagbe Sloh of Sinoe County, Olu-Banke King Akerele, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Lewis Brown, former Liberia Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Nobel Laureate Leymah Gbowee among others.

Wednesday April 1, 2020 Drama:

Nwabudike’s woes further deepened on Wednesday April 1, 2020 when it was further discovered during the hearing that he was providing conflicting birthdates on the documents presented to the Senate.

LNBA Constitutes Committee To Do Facts Checking On Nwabudike:

The Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) Wednesday April 1, 2020 mandated its Grievance and Ethics Committee to do facts checking on the status of Cllr. Nwabudike with the bar.