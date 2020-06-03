Senators Dillon, Chie ‘Taunt’ Each Other

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

The hearing into the merit and demerit of the complaint against Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon turned into ‘taunting’ as Pro-Temp Albert T. Chie revealed their dealings.

Wednesday June 3, 2020 was set for the plenary to debate whether it is appropriate for the Montserrado County lawmaker to be subjected to investigation for allegedly insulting his colleagues.

Senator George Tengbeh of Lofa County recently wrote the Plenary of the Liberian Senate to investigate Senator Dillon for allegedly demeaning the Senate.

Senator Tengbeh’s communication alleged that Senator Dillon’s willful and intentional behavior has cast a bad image on the Liberian Senate and individual senators.

After the communication was opened for discussion in plenary, each of the lawmakers was allowed to speak on the matter.

When the Montserrado County lawmaker took the stand to speak, he recounted the welcoming statement from Pro-Temp Albert Chief in August 2019.

At that time Pro-tempore Chie said “the power to remove you from here is not with the Liberian people; it is with us here; we alone have that power…. here we are master of our own rules.”

Despite the welcome statement, the Montserrado County lawmaker continues to publicly expose and condemn the actions of his colleagues. Recently following the passage of the recast budget without debating the budget, Senator Dillon got seriously agitated.

Meanwhile, speaking Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the hearing, Senator Dillon said “My welcoming statement has been manifested.”

Following Senator Dillon’s statement, Senator Albert T. Chie who said he was speaking in his capacity as Senator of Grand Kru County and not as Pro-Tempore revealed that the Montserrado County was once paid by him from his [Senator Chie’s pocket] and he personally paid his poll watchers following his election as Senators.

“I paid Senator Dillon from my pocket. When he got elected, he couldn’t pay his poll watchers and he came to me for assistance and I assisted him. My statement in August 2019 wasn’t to expel him,” he said.

When contacted by Legislative reporters to confirm what Senator Chie said, the Montserrado County lawmaker confirmed that Senator Chie paid his poll watchers because he [Chie] supported him against President Weah.

“I don’t lie, I asked his to assist me and he assisted me against George Weah. Please ask Albert Chie what kind of work he employed me to do because he claimed to be my employer,” Dillon said.