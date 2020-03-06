 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Setback Rocks ARRT

By Reporter on March 6, 2020

-As Fight Against Corruption Suffers; Gov’t Lead Lawyer Resigned

The lead prosecutor for the Assert Recovery and Restitution Team (ARRT), a local committee setup by President George Weah to fast track corrupt government officials has quitted the criminal trial of three former senior officials of the Ministry of National Defense.  

Former Minister of National Defense J. Brownie Samukai along with his two deputies Joseph F Johnson and James NyumahDorkor was indicted by the Government of Liberia through ARRT for allegedly stealing US$1.2 million military personnel’s pension and welfare funds and are currently facing prosecution at Criminal Court ‘C’.

Cllr. Arthur Johnson’s action to quit the case is in line with his letter of resignation dated March 2, 2020 claiming nine months arrears for his service as head of the Team coupled with the lack of political will on the part of President George Weah to prosecute corrupt Government officials.

Cllr. Johnson’s letter of resignation further denounces his legal representation from the prosecution of all former and past employees of government including the current indictment proceeding involving former Minister Brownie Samukai, Joseph F. Johnson, Deputy Minister for Administration and James NyumahDorkor, Controller General all of the Ministry of National Defense.

Since its establishment in 2019, ARRT have been able to review several audit reports dated as far back as 2010. The Team wassuccessful in indicting one corruption case which is the Ministry of Defense reportedly for misapplication of MOD personnel’s monies.

Meanwhile, the Solicitor General of Liberia, Saymah Syrenius Cephus is yet to come up with any statement to Cllr. Johnson’s resignation.

Accordingly, the resignation of Cllr Johnson comes as a blow to the government especially the Solicitor General who was heavily relying on him to make their case. TNR

